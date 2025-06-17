Tinubu making concerted efforts to end Benue killings – Akume

Senator George Akume.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has assured that President Bola Tinubu is making concerted efforts to put an end to the attacks and killings in Benue State.

Senator Akume made this known Tuesday when he interacted with the people during his visit to Yelewata to witness first-hand the extent of the loss of lives and destruction of property in the community.

While condoling the people over the June 13 attack, the SGF urged them to “remain calm and steadfast as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is making concerted efforts to put a permanent end to the killings in Guma LGA and all other parts of the state.”

Senator Akume assured the people that President Tinubu shares in their sorrow and pain, and would stop at nothing to ensure that they were protected from further attacks.

He regretted his inability to visit the scene of the incident earlier, stating that arrangements were being made by the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to provide relief materials to the people to cushion the effects of the attack in the short term.

The SGF urged them not to take the law into their own hands, as “security agencies are taking steps to enhance surveillance and prevent recurrence of such senseless killings.”

The lawmaker representing Makurdi/Guma Federal Constituency, Dickson Tarkighir who also hails from Guma, and the Senator representing Benue North-West, Senator Titus Zam condoled the families that lost loved ones, and told the people that the SGF who facilitated the deployment of security operatives to the area would continue to stand by them at all times.

Mr. Tarkighir and Senator Zam expressed sadness over the incident and asked the people to trust President Tinubu’s promise to end the killings.

A political leader in Nyiev Council Ward, Mattew Mnyam, said they were happy with the visit of the SGF as it inspired some hope in them, and prayed that such a heinous act would not repeat itself in the area.

The District Head of Nyiev, Zaki Bernard Shawa, informed the SGF that they had lost over 100 people in the few days before the incident of June 13.

Zaki Shawa appealed to Senator Akume to facilitate the establishment of a Mobile Police Force Unit in Yelewata, and requested for donation of relief materials for the victims.