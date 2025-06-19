Tinubu loyalist urges Wike to name road after Musician Rarara

By Charly Agwam

A staunch supporter of President Bola Tinubu, Khamis Musa Darazo, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to name a road in Abuja after popular Hausa musician, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, in recognition of his cultural and political contributions.

Speaking to Vanguard in Bauchi on Thursday, Darazo said Rarara’s music has served as a unifying force in Nigeria, inspiring hope, civic engagement, and promoting peaceful coexistence among citizens.

“Since 1999, Rarara’s songs have played a crucial role in mobilizing support during political campaigns, fostering national unity, and inspiring millions across the country,” he said.

Darazo, who has formally written to Minister Wike on the matter, described Rarara as more than just an entertainer. According to him, the musician’s lyrics have resonated beyond cultural boundaries and helped shape Nigeria’s sociopolitical narrative.

“Rarara’s music is more than entertainment. It carries messages of peace, development, and resilience. His songs have become anthems at public events and campaign rallies, promoting national identity and cohesion,” he noted.

He added that naming a road after Rarara would immortalize the artist’s contributions and ensure future generations recognize his role in Nigeria’s modern cultural heritage.

“This is not just about rewarding talent. It’s about acknowledging how art can shape society and inspire a nation,” Darazo emphasized.