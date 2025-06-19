Tinubu honours former Kaduna military Gov Dangiwa with CFR

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Thursday, conferred the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic, CFR, on a former military Governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Abubakar Dangiwa (retd.).

Tinubu announced this during his one-day working visit to Kaduna State.

He said, “Let me use this opportunity to correct an omission.

“Some of the people I missed in my June 12 broadcast is Colonel Dangiwa. Let me honour him with CFR.”

Dangiwa was governor of Kaduna state from August 1985 to June 1988 during regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

After his retirement from the army in 1993, he became a social critic and founded the political party, Movement for Unity and Progress.