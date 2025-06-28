Tinubu has not made new appointments, Akume remains SGF – Presidency

Akume

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency has debunked the trending report that the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman has been appointed as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

According to the trending report, the current SGF, Senator Gorge Akume has been appointed Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to replace Abdullah Umar Ganduje that has tendered his resignation.

But the Presidency through the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the trending report as fake and advised the public to disregard it.

Vanguard observed that some women group has started jubilating that one of their gender has been appointed, but the presidency in a four paragraph statement, titled: “Akume remains SGF, “, said the status quo remains.

The statement read: “There has been no change in the status of His Excellency, Senator George Akume, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, currently in Saint Lucia, has not made any new appointments.

“The information circulating about Akume’s replacement is untrue. Agents of mischief fabricated it.

“The Presidency advises Nigerians to disregard the fake news.”