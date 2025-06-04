By Bayo Wahab

Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says President Bola Tinubu’s performance in the last two years has surpassed the achievements of his predecessors.

Morka, while appearing on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Wednesday, the APC chieftain said Tinubu’s policies are aimed at tackling Nigeria’s challenges.

“This President has done more than all the presidents before him. His direction of ordering our priorities, tackling some of the most acerbic challenges faced by the economy of our country, he has decided that he’s not about looking for cheap popularity, but doing those things that may momentarily seem unpopular but are decidedly crucial to a long term good health of our country’s economy,” he said.

He said the continuous criticisms of President Tinubu’s administration by opposition politicians will not distract the President from achieving his goals for the country.

“All of the hues and cries by members of the oppositions whether its Rotimi Amaechi or former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, or former Kaduna Governor, Malam El-Rufai don’t cut it. The President is focused on matters that guarantee the long term health of our country,” he said.

He added that in spite of their criticisms, Tinubu’s critics know that the President is doing the right thing. According to him, this is the reason all the opposition figures have not been able to provide alternative policies that can address the country’s challenges.

“What is funny is that all of these voices put together don’t even begin to speak to what they think this President should be doing different from what he’s doing. Not one of them has come with any kind of informed prescription of what the President should be doing,” Morka said.

Vanguard News