Tinubu, Governors should prioritise Nigerians welfare – APC scribe, Bashiru

Senator Ajibola Bashiru

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The National Secretary, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Ajibola Basiru has tasked President Bola Tinubu and the 36 state governors to prioritise welfare of Nigerians.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo after the Eid prayer, he said leaders across sectors in the country should emulate the virtue of sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim which birth the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

While calling on Nigerians to continue to commit to sacrifice and prayer for the success of the present administration in the country, he tasked the President and the governors to prioritise the peoples welfare.

He stressed the need for more commitment to human development and national growth through continuous investment in education, health and infrastructure.

His words, “We are hoping that the President and Governors at the sub-national level will continue to prioritize welfare of the people and ensuring that they utilize resources to ensure that they address human development in need of education, health and the area of infrastructure that will catalyze the economy.

“And of course, we want the issue youth empowerment and the empowerment of the women to be prioritised.

“We thank God for making it possible to witness this salah, and this Salah has a lot of implications for us Muslims and for Nigerians at large, is one that a call to mind at the sense of sacrifice and explify by the story of Prophet Ibrahim.

“It also talk about making commitment, and to promise and making sure that when you promise, you discharge that promise.

“We want to enjoyed Nigerian people to continue to have sense of sacrifice, to be patriotic and to continue to pray for the success of the leadership of President bola Ahmed Tinubu”.