Tinubu departs for Saint Lucia, BRICS Summit in Brazil

President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for a two-nation visit to Saint Lucia and Brazil.

This is contained in a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.



Onanuga said that President Tinubu’s first stop will be Saint Lucia for a state visit aimed at strengthening ties with Caribbean nations and enhancing South-South cooperation.



Following the visit, the President will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

‎Onanuga stated that while in Saint Lucia, Tinubu will pay courtesy calls on the Governor-General, Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.



‎He said a major highlight of the visit will be his address to a special joint session of the Saint Lucian Senate and House of Assembly.



Onanuga said that Tinubu will also attend a high-level working luncheon with the Heads of Government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).



The luncheon will explore ways to deepen Nigeria-OECS cooperation in economic partnerships and cultural solidarity.



He is also scheduled to visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries to boost educational exchange and academic collaboration.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria and Saint Lucia maintain ties through the UN and Commonwealth, sharing African heritage and mutual interests.



The visit aims to unlock opportunities in infrastructure, education, youth development, and diplomatic cooperation.



‎Onanuga said that after his engagements in Saint Lucia, Tinubu will head to Brazil for the BRICS Summit from July 6 to 7.



He will attend at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva, recognising Nigeria as a BRICS ‘partner country.’



NAN reports that the 17th BRICS Summit has as its theme: “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.”



Discussions will focus on expanding cooperation in social, economic, and environmental development across the Global South.



Onanuga said that senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on both visits.