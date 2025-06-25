Tinubu congratulates Sanwo-Olu at 60

President Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

President Bola Tinubu has extended warm congratulations to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as he celebrates his 60th birthday on Wednesday.

The congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by presidential spokesperson Mr Bayo Onanuga.

Sanwo-Olu, who rose through the political ranks under Tinubu’s mentorship, currently serves as the sixth democratically elected governor of Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Before taking the reins of Lagos, Sanwo-Olu held prominent roles in public service, including Managing Director of the Lagos State Property Development Corporation.

His career also includes stints as commissioner in three vital ministries — economic planning and budget, commerce and industry, and establishments, training and pensions.

Tinubu commended Sanwo-Olu’s alignment with the master plan laid during his own governorship from 1999 to 2007, calling him a steady hand steering Lagos on a forward path.

“Your execution of this vision is demonstrated by key accomplishments such as the completion of the Blue and Red Rail lines and the active preparations for the Purple Line, which is set to serve the vital Lekki corridor.

“I urge you to sustain this trajectory by prioritising impactful projects for Lagosians.

“Particularly, focus on impactful projects that matter to Lagosians—especially the long-anticipated Fourth Mainland Bridge and the Freedom Way to Victoria Garden City (VGC) Road,” Tinubu said.

The president wished the governor good health and longevity, expressing confidence that his administration will continue to improve the lives of Lagosians.

“I also wish you continued good health, longevity, and many more years of invaluable service to Lagos State and Nigeria,” Tinubu added. (NAN)