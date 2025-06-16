Tinubu congratulates Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar at 83

Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar,retd.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) as he marks his 83rd birthday, describing him as a patriot of uncommon integrity whose service inspires generations of Nigerians in public life.

President Tinubu in a tribute to the former head of state, said his legacy, particularly his role in leading Nigeria through a peaceful transition to democratic rule in 1999, remains a watershed moment in the nation’s history.

The tribute reads: “I celebrate the 83rd birthday of former Head of State and elder statesman, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

“I salute him for his decades of exceptional service to Nigeria, both in uniform and in retirement, and commend his steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and good governance across the African continent.

“General Abubakar’s legacy, particularly his role in leading Nigeria through a peaceful transition to democratic rule in 1999, remains a watershed moment in the nation’s history.

“His selfless act of handing over power paved the way for Nigeria’s Fourth Republic and strengthened the principle of constitutional democracy.”