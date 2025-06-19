Tinubu commissions specialist hospital named after him in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu commissions a specialist hospital in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned a 300-bed specialist hospital at Millennium Square in Kaduna state.

The facility, named the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Specialist Hospital, consists of nine wings.

Some of the wings are maternal and child health, radiology and imaging, intensive care unit and special care unit.

Speaking at the ceremony, the state governor, Uba Sani, requested President Tinubu’s intervention in building a cancer centre, which according to him is the ‘only thing missing.’

Responding to Sani’s request, Tinubu commended the governor for his projects, assuring him that his intervention request would be granted.

“We’ve witnessed progress. You prioritise people. It is only a far-sighted leader who cares about his people that can establish this for their health care needs. I am very proud of what you are doing,” he said.

“I can assure you that our intervention is not in vain, and we will grant it.”

Tinubu, who arrived in Kaduna on Thursday to commission projects in the state, was received by Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President; and Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau.

Tinubu was also received by some governors, including Hope Uzodimma of Imo state; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti; Monday Okpebholo of Edo; Umar Namadi of Jigawa; and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state.

Vanguard News