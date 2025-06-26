Tinubu commissions locally made electric vehicles in Nasarawa

President Bola Tinubu

— Gov. Sule to Empower Residents for Cleaner, Cheaper Transportation

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially commissioned indigenous electric vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles in Nasarawa State, marking a milestone in Nigeria’s transition to sustainable transportation. The event, which also featured the launch of several legacy infrastructure projects, showcased the commitment of Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration to innovation and environmental sustainability.

The commissioning ceremony held yesterday signifies the formal establishment and operation of electric vehicle technology in the state—an initiative aligned with President Tinubu’s national policy on sustainable transportation.

Governor Sule revealed plans to empower residents across Nasarawa with electric vehicles, a move aimed at easing transportation challenges and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), Prince Mustapha Audu, expressed gratitude to both President Tinubu and Governor Sule for supporting local innovation and embracing the future of transportation.

Prince Audu described EMVC as one of Nigeria’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers, with branches in other states. He commended Governor Sule for pioneering the future of mobility in Nasarawa, noting the global shift towards electric vehicles, especially as many countries move to phase out compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles by 2030.

“We have SUVs that can travel 1,200 km per charge, and sedan models suitable for ride-hailing services with a 400 km range. We also have locally made tricycles and motorcycles—popularly known as Igwe—that are affordable and built for Nigerian roads,” he said.

Highlighting innovation in infrastructure, Audu explained that the vehicles will be supported by solar-powered charging stations. “Our charging stations can power three vehicles simultaneously without relying on the national grid or generators. We plan to increase them to five stations shortly,” he stated.

With just ₦5,000, vehicle owners can fully charge their cars depending on battery capacity, he added.

The electric vehicles are powered by lithium batteries designed to reduce carbon emissions and enhance clean energy usage. To support long-term adoption, EMVC is also setting up battery assembly lines, EV repair centers, and training hubs across the state.

“Each electric vehicle comes with a minimum two-year warranty,” said Audu. “Unlike traditional vehicles with over 25,000 components, electric vehicles have fewer than 300 parts—most of which are cosmetic. This greatly reduces maintenance costs and complexity.”

He emphasized that common issues will mostly be electrical, and the company already has trained technicians on the ground, with plans to train more as demand grows.

Audu acknowledged challenges such as poor road conditions and climate, but assured that the vehicles were designed with Nigerian realities in mind.

He expressed confidence in the durability of the locally manufactured electric vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles, urging Nigerians to embrace the cleaner, cheaper alternative to transportation.