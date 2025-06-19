Tinubu commissions landmark projects in Kaduna, confers National Honour on Dangiwa Umar

President Bola Tinubu

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, commissioned a series of developmental projects in Kaduna State executed by Governor Uba Sani’s administration, declaring Kaduna a model for peace and progress in Northern Nigeria.

During his visit, Tinubu lauded the peaceful atmosphere in the state and praised Governor Sani for transforming the state through people-oriented governance. He described the governor as “an agent of change, stability, love, unity, and progress,” adding that his performance had brought Kaduna from a toxic environment to a beacon of development.

“I’m pleased to be back in Kaduna State, a place that holds deep connections in my political and democratic journey,” Tinubu said at a reception held in his honour. “Uba Sani has performed wonders. His work is evident in every corner of this state, from roads to schools to youth empowerment.”

In a symbolic moment, the President conferred the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on retired Colonel Dangiwa Umar. Tinubu noted that the former military officer was omitted in his recent June 12 broadcast and used the opportunity to correct the oversight.

He further pledged the federal government’s full support for Kaduna’s developmental agenda, including the upcoming Kaduna Light Rail project and initiatives in vocational training, health, and agriculture.

“Kaduna is rising again. We are going to do it together,” the President affirmed. “Peace is the hallmark of development, and I’m proud of the peace now reigning in areas like Birnin Gwari. Our administration will continue to back every effort that sustains growth and security.”

Governor Uba Sani, in his welcome address, commended President Tinubu’s visionary leadership and expressed gratitude for the federal government’s backing of key state projects.

He noted Kaduna’s progress in security, economic revitalization, education, and healthcare, including:

Reclaiming over 500,000 hectares of farmland

Reopening previously closed markets and schools

Enrolling 2.5 million unbanked citizens into the financial system

Commissioning a 300-bed specialist hospital

Building new secondary schools and classrooms

Sani hailed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, saying it had reignited confidence in governance across Nigeria.

“With your steady hand on the wheel, and our hands on the plough, Kaduna will continue to rise, and Nigeria will flourish,” he said.

Dignitaries present at the occasion included former Vice President Namadi Sambo, Major General Zamani Lekwot (Rtd), the Emir of Zazzau, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and governors of Lagos, Jigawa, Ekiti, Kwara, Imo, Ogun, among others.

Projects commissioned by President Tinubu included:

The Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development in Rigachikun, Soba, and Samarun Kataf

A 300-bed hospital

The 24 km Kafanchan Township Road and Tudun Biri Road

A 22 km road linking Kauru and Kubau LGAs

Vocational and Skills Training Centre in Tudun Biri

100 CNG buses for public transportation

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to job creation, food security, and inclusive development across the federation.