Tinubu commissions Abuja’s first Bus Terminal, to operate 24 hours daily

By Omeiza Ajayi

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday commissioned the first-ever bus terminal in the nation’s capital, Abuja, with a declaration that his administration was taking decisive steps to bring order, accountability and safety to public transportation.

Speaking at the Terminal in Mabushi, the president, who was represented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, expressed delight that another terminal in Kugbo was ready for commissioning.

Describing the project as “truly transformative”, the president said the edifice, which is one of three such modern bus and taxi terminals in the Federal Capital Territory, represents far more than just a transportation hub.

“It is a tangible symbol of our unwavering commitment to the safety, security, and prosperity of every resident of Abuja.

“For too long, our beautiful capital city has grappled with the challenges of an informal transport system, leading to traffic congestion and, regrettably, the menace of ‘one chance’ crimes that have threatened the peace of our citizens.

“No longer will our citizens be left to the mercy of impromptu pick-up points; they will now have a secure, well-regulated environment to board their vehicles, knowing that both the drivers and the vehicles are known and registered. This is a critical stride in our broader efforts to clean up our city and enhance urban security.

“Beyond the immediate benefits of organized transport and heightened security, this project will also serve as a powerful engine for economic empowerment.

“I have been informed that the construction of this terminal, along with its sister projects, created over 3,000 direct and indirect jobs for the industrious people of Abuja. From skilled artisans to general laborers, this initiative has put food on tables and rekindled hope for countless families, demonstrating our administration’s dedication to job creation as a core component of the Renewed Hope Agenda”, he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, FCT minister Nyesom Wike said his administration would also construct additional terminals in Wuye, Bwari, and elsewhere.

“We are constructing three bus terminals in the FCT. One is at the Mabushi terminal, one is at Kugbo, and one is at the Central Business Area. The one at Kugbo will also be commissioned next week.

“We plan to commission another terminal at the Central Business District before the end of the year. Additionally, we will construct new terminals in Wuye, Bwari, and Kuje this year”, he said.

According to him, the real essence of the project is to enhance security by reducing the number of unauthorised vehicles on the road.

“We are trying to eliminate the ‘one chance’ syndrome, where commuters are vulnerable to attacks by unknown drivers. With this terminal, commuters will know the drivers and the vehicles they are boarding, making their journeys safer.

“We are also addressing the issue of indiscriminate parking on the roads. This terminal will provide a safe and organised space for vehicles to park, reducing congestion on the roads.

“It is unfortunate that a city like Abuja has never had a bus terminal before. But we thank God that today, our prayers have been answered. We thank the National Assembly for their support in making this project a reality”, he stated.

Noting that the FCT Transport Secretariat will not operate the terminal, Wike said the administration will concession it to private operators who will run it efficiently.

“The terminal will operate 24 hours a day, providing commuters with a safe and comfortable space to wait for their buses. There will be amenities such as food courts, restrooms, and entertainment facilities”, he said.

The terminal has integrated commercial activities, including areas for relaxation and cinema halls where commuters can unwind, and other essential services.

Vanguard News