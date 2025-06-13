Tinubu celebrates journalism icon, Sam Amuka at 90, confers national honours on him

By Henry Umoru & Gift ChapiOdekina

ABUJA— IN a historic gesture commemorating the 2025 Democracy Day, President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours of Commander of Order of the Niger, CON, on the Publisher and Chairman of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka-Pemu, who turns 90 today.

Among those also honoured were the over 60 journalists, legal luminaries, political figures, civil rights activists, and posthumous recipients who have contributed to Nigeria’s democratic struggles, civil liberties and nation building.

They include Prof. Wole Soyinka (GCON); Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON); Senator Shehu Sani (CON); Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State (CON); Mr Femi Falana (CON); and former Senate President, Ameh Ebute (CFR).

Other honourees include Prof. Olatunji Dare (CON); the journalist and journalism teacher; Kunle Ajibade (OON); Nosa Igiebor (OON), Dapo Olorunyomi (OON), Bayo Onanuga (CON), Ayo Obe (OON), Dare Babarinsa (CON); Prof. Shafideen Amuwo (CON); Barrister Luke Aghanenu (OON); Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi (CON); Labaran Maku (OON); and Dr. Tunji Alausa (CON).

Others are Mr Nick Dazang (OON); Abdul Oroh (OON; Odia Ofeimun (CON); Seye Kehinde (OON); Barrister Felix Morka (CON); Barrister Ledum Mitee (CON); Olawale Osun (CON); Dr. Amos Akingba (CON); Prof. Segun Gbadegesin (CON); Mobolaji Akinyemi (CFR); Dr. Kayode Shonoiki (CON); Prof. Julius Ihonvbere (CON); Prof. Bayo Williams (CON) and Sen. Abu Ibrahim (CFR).

The President also conferred post-humous honours on Shehu Musa Yar’Adua (GCFR); Kudirat Abiola (CFR); Prof. Humphrey Nwosu (CON); Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (CON); Alhaji Balarabe Musa (CFR); Pa. Alfred Rewani (CFR); Bagauda Kaltho (OON); Chima Ubani (OON); Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti (CON); Alao Aka Bashorun (CON); Chief Frank Kokori (CON); Emma Ezeazu (OON); and Bamidele Aturu (OON).

Also honoured post-humously were Fredrick Fasehun (CON); Professor Festus Iyayi (CON); Dr. John Yima Sen (OON); Alhaja Sawaba Gambo (CON); Dr. Edwin Madunagu (CON); Dr. Alex Ibru (CON); Chief Bola Ige (CFR); Sen. Ayo Fasanmi (CON); Sen. Polycarp Nwite (CON); and Dr. Nurudeen Olowopopo (CON).

Equally conferred with posthumous national honours were the Ogoni 9, including Ken Saro Wiwa (CON), who is the leader; Saturday Dobee (OON); Nordu Eawo (OON); Daniel Gbooko (OON); Paul Levera (OON); Felix Nuate (OON); Baribor Bera (OON); Barinem Kiobel (OON); and John Kpuine (OON).

Pouring encomiums on the Vanguard Publisher, President Tinubu noted that his unwavering commitment to ethical journalism, freedom of expression, and institutional integrity had made him a lonestar for generations of Nigerian journalists.

“Tomorrow, June 13 (today), he marks his 90th birthday,” Tinubu announced, calling him “a living testament to the power of the press to shape nations and hold power to account.

“Additionally, I confer the national honour of CON on Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu, a legendary journalist and publisher who remains true to his lifetime calling as he marks his 90th birthday tomorrow, June 13.”

Speaking further on the Ogoni 9, the President said: “I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State.’’

He also personally decorated the presiding officers of the National Assembly with national honours previously conferred on them.

They include Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, who received the GCON honours, while their deputies, Senator Barau Jibrin, and Benjamin Kalu, were adorned with the CFR.

The national honours were earlier conferred on the presiding officers of the National Assembly last year.

Tinubu, who urged Nigerians to recommit to the values of June 12, including freedom, justice, and accountable governance, said: “Our nation is not perfect, but it is strong. Our democracy is not invincible, but it is alive. Let us rededicate ourselves to a just society where no one is oppressed.

“As Nigeria marks 26 years of unbroken democratic rule, the conferment of national honours on its unsung heroes sends a resonant message: the sacrifice for freedom is remembered and celebrated.’’