Tinubu, Buhari mourn Alhaji Aminu Dantata at 94

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari have expressed grief over the passing of Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, an elder statesman, business mogul, and philanthropist.

Dantata, who passed away at 94 in the early hours of Saturday, was a renowned and accomplished businessman.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga described Dantata’s death as a monumental national loss because of his sterling contributions to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

In addition to his long-standing and reputed business acumen, the late Dantata served as Commissioner for Planning and Development in the old Kano State, among other public sector roles.

President Tinubu eulogised Dantata for his public-spirited philanthropy, which touched lives, especially in education and healthcare delivery.

The President recalled his relationship with the late mogul, describing his wise counsel and support as deeply encouraging and beneficial.

He said: “With the death of Alhaji Dantata today, we lost a prominent business mogul, patriot, and elder statesman who contributed significantly to the growth and development of our nation.

“Alhaji Dantata will be remembered for his industry, diligence, steadfastness, and great commitment to national unity through his many business ventures and philanthropic activities that touched countless lives of Nigerians.”

The President sent his heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government, and the people of Kano state on the death of Nigeria’s illustrious son.

In his own statement, former President Muhammadu Buhari described the business titan as a visionary leader,, saying that the elder statesman “leaves behind a monumental legacy in philanthropy and entrepreneurship that reshaped the lives of people and business settings in the country and beyond.”

Buhari in the statement by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said: “His contributions to Islamic education, health, business, and rural development will continue to inspire many people, both within and outside the country.”

In the words of the former president, the late billionaire, yet humble businessman, will be credited with “providing a long, stable leadership to one of the oldest and respected business families in the country.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of leadership in business and philanthropy and an unmatched record in mentoring and nurturing generations of entrepreneurs, who themselves are today mentoring others and taking to philanthropy His philanthropic contributions impacted millions of people across West Africa.

“I will always cherish my interactions with him,” said the former president. “May Allah grant fortitude and strength to the members of the Dantata and Dangote families, the Kano Emirate Council, the government and people of the state and the country to whom the late Aminu Dantata meant a lot. May Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.”