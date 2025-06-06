Tinubu, Atiku, Govs, others mourn ex-OPEC president, Prof Jubril Aminu

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and several state governors, yesterday, paid glowing tributes to the late former Minister of Petroleum and Education, and ex-President of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Professor Jubril Aminu, who passed away, yesterday, in Abuja, at the age of 85, after a prolonged illness.

President Tinubu, in his condolence message, described the passing of the elder statesman as a profound loss to the country.

The President said Professor Aminu was a rare breed whose contributions to public service and education were both extensive and impactful.

According to President Tinubu, “Prof Aminu straddled his profession and politics exceptionally, bringing erudition and brilliance to statecraft. In his professional life, he earned many laurels for his grit, hard work, and expertise. Professor Aminu epitomised statesmanship and was committed to building a greater Nigeria. As we grieve, we must find solace in his legacy. He left remarkable imprints in the sands of time.”

The President extended his condolences to the people and government of Adamawa State and prayed for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the departed.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, also from Adamawa, described Aminu as a towering figure in Nigerian politics, education, and diplomacy.

Atiku praised the late professor’s contributions to the growth of democratic ideals and his role in strengthening Nigeria’s foreign relations.

“Professor Jubril Aminu was a man of remarkable intellect and dedication. His service to Nigeria in various capacities, including as Minister of Education, Minister of Petroleum, and Ambassador to the United States, left an indelible mark on our nation,” Atiku said in a statement.

The former Vice President highlighted Aminu’s accomplishments in the field of medicine and academia, calling his demise a huge loss to humanity. “His contributions to medicine, academia, and democratic governance in Nigeria remain legendary,” Atiku added.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who led other dignitaries at the funeral prayers in Abuja, described the late professor as a national treasure and one of the last remaining titans of his generation.

“He was an intellectual giant and a consummate administrator whose legacy will outlive generations,” Shettima said.

Professor Aminu earned his medical degree from the University of Ibadan in 1965, emerging as the best graduating student, and later obtained a PhD in Medicine from the Royal Postgraduate Medical School in London in 1972. He went on to serve as the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, NUC, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, and held key federal appointments as Minister of Education and later, Petroleum and Mineral Resources from 1989 to 1992.

As Petroleum Minister, he became President of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation and President of the OPEC Conference between 1991 and 1992. He was appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States from 1999 to 2003 and represented Adamawa Central in the Senate from 2003 to 2011.

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri described the death of Prof Aminu as a monumental loss.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Pastor Humashi Wonosikou, the governor said, “He was the best politician Adamawa ever produced. His contributions to education and diplomacy are unparalleled. The vacuum left by his death will be difficult to fill.”

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, called Aminu a Nigerian icon whose life and service should inspire future generations.

“He embodied leadership, scholarship, and service. His tenure in key ministries laid the groundwork for vital national reforms,” Radda noted.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, said the late professor played a critical role in shaping the intellectual and political development of Northern Nigeria.

“He was a beacon of knowledge, service, and patriotism. His death is a collective loss to the North and the nation,” Yahaya said.

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, said Aminu’s legacy would endure through the institutions and lives he impacted.

“He was a visionary whose influence went far beyond politics. Nigeria has indeed lost one of her finest,” Kalu said.

Professor Aminu was buried yesterday in his hometown, Song, in Adamawa State. The funeral drew large crowds, including political leaders, students, colleagues, and admirers, all of whom paid tribute to a man whose legacy of excellence, humility, and national service will long be remembered