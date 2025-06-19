Tinubu arrives Kaduna, heads to Rigachikun to inaugurate projects

President Bola Tinubu in Kaduna State.

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu arrived in Kaduna as part of his one-day working visit to inaugurate a myriad of developmental projects in the state.



The president was received at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, by Gov. Uba Sani, top government officials, traditional rulers, and other dignitaries.



Shortly after his arrival, Tinubu proceeded to Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area, where he was expected to inaugurate several infrastructural projects, including road networks, healthcare centres, and educational facilities.



The projects are part of broader initiatives by the Kaduna State Government to enhance rural development and improve access to essential services.



Security was visibly tightened across key areas of the city, with combined personnel of the Nigerian Police, NSCDC, and the military ensuring a smooth and safe visit.

Vanguard News