Tinubu arrives in Saint Lucia for state visit

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, Saturday evening for the first leg of his two-nation trip to the Caribbean and South America.
This is contained in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga and made available to newsmen in Abuja.
According to Onanuga, upon arrival at Hewanorra International Airport, the President was accorded full military honours and received by the Governor-General of Saint Lucia, Cyril Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.
He said the President will officially begin his state visit Sunday with courtesy calls on both the Governor-General and the Prime Minister.
“On Monday, he will address a special joint session of Saint Lucia’s Senate and House of Assembly.
”The address will be held at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, in Gros Islet,” he said
The President’s spokesperson stated that the Heads of Government from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and top Saint Lucian officials will attend the event.
Other attendees will include members of the diplomatic corps, the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia, and the OECS Director-General, Dr. Didacus Jules.
He said that following the joint parliamentary session, President Tinubu will host a high-level working luncheon with OECS leaders.
The discussions will focus on strengthening ties between Nigeria and the OECS, particularly in economic cooperation and cultural exchange.
The Nigerian leader is also scheduled to visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries.
The visit aims to promote academic collaboration and reinforce educational links between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.
The President’s visit reflects Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Caribbean nations.
After concluding his engagements in Saint Lucia, President Tinubu will travel to Brazil for the 2025 BRICS Summit.
The summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to July 7.
The Nigerian leader is attending the BRICS summit at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva in recognition of Nigeria’s role as a ‘partner country’.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 17th BRICS Summit will focus on “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.
Discussions will prioritise two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.
June 29, 2025
Tinubu arrives in Saint Lucia for state visit
