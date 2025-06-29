Tinubu arrives in Saint Lucia for state visit

President Bola Tinubu arrived in Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, Saturday evening for the first leg of his two-nation trip to the Caribbean and South America.

‎

‎This is contained in a statement issued by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

‎

According to Onanuga, ‎upon arrival at Hewanorra International Airport, the President was accorded full military honours and received by the Governor-General of Saint Lucia, Cyril Charles, and Prime Minister Philip Pierre.

He said the President will officially begin his state visit Sunday with courtesy calls on both the Governor-General and the Prime Minister.

‎

“‎On Monday, he will address a special joint session of Saint Lucia’s Senate and House of Assembly.

‎

‎”The address will be held at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, in Gros Islet,” he said

‎

‎The President’s spokesperson stated that the Heads of Government from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and top Saint Lucian officials will attend the event.

‎

‎Other attendees will include members of the diplomatic corps, the Nigerian community in Saint Lucia, and the OECS Director-General, Dr. Didacus Jules.

‎

‎He said that following the joint parliamentary session, President Tinubu will host a high-level working luncheon with OECS leaders.

‎

‎The discussions will focus on strengthening ties between Nigeria and the OECS, particularly in economic cooperation and cultural exchange.

‎

‎The Nigerian leader is also scheduled to visit the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Castries.

‎

‎The visit aims to promote academic collaboration and reinforce educational links between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

‎

‎The President’s visit reflects Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic relations with Caribbean nations.

‎

‎After concluding his engagements in Saint Lucia, President Tinubu will travel to Brazil for the 2025 BRICS Summit.

‎

‎The summit will take place in Rio de Janeiro from July 6 to July 7.

‎

‎The Nigerian leader is attending the BRICS summit at the invitation of Brazilian President Lula da Silva in recognition of Nigeria’s role as a ‘partner country’.

‎

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 17th BRICS Summit will focus on “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”.

‎

‎Discussions will prioritise two key areas: Global South Cooperation and BRICS Partnerships for Social, Economic, and Environmental Development.

Vanguard News