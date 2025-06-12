Tinubu arrives as NASS joint session commences on Democracy Day

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja as the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives officially commenced on Thursday, June 12, in celebration of Democracy Day.

The session marks a key event in the commemoration of June 12 — a date that honours the annulled 1993 presidential election, widely regarded as the most credible in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

The late Chief Moshood Abiola was declared winner of the poll, which was later annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd).

Tinubu’s appearance at the joint sitting underscores the symbolic weight of the day and offers an opportunity to reflect on Nigeria’s democratic progress since the return to civilian rule in 1999.