Tinubu appoints Grace Henry as Nigerian Legion’s first female chair

Grace Henry

President Bola Tinubu has named Grace Henry as the Chairman of the National Council of the Nigerian Legion, the first woman to hold the position.

This is contained in a statement by Chief Abdul Lauya, Senior Special Assistant to the Chairman on Media and Digital Communications, on Thursday in Abuja.

Lauya said the appointment marked a significant milestone as Ms Henry became the first female and first non-commissioned officer to assume the leadership of Nigeria’s foremost veterans’ organisation.

He said the appointment, conveyed through a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, took effect from June 7.

According to him, Ms Henry, born on October 5, 1964, brings over 25 years of distinguished service experience, having retired from the Nigerian Army in the year 2000.

“Until her appointment, she was the Director of Corporate Affairs at the Legion Headquarters, Abuja. She also currently serves as the National Coordinator Female Military Veterans of Nigeria.

“Ms Henry succeeds retired Maj.-Gen. AbdulMalik Jibrin, and her appointment is widely seen as a testament to the Federal Government’s commitment to gender equality and inclusiveness within the veterans’ community,” he said.

Lauya said that President Tinubu had expressed confidence in her leadership and urged her to deploy her wealth of experience to reposition the Nigerian Legion, an organisation that has long served as the voice and support system for the nation’s ex-servicemen and women.

He added that her emergence signalled a renewed era of reform and revitalisation for the Legion, as she assumed the mantle of leadership in a time of growing calls for veteran welfare and institutional reinvigoration.

“The Nigerian Legion is a statutory organization established by law to cater to the welfare and interests of ex-servicemen and their dependents, particularly those who served in the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Its core mandates include providing support for the rehabilitation, reintegration, and economic empowerment of military veterans; promoting patriotism and national unity through remembrance activities such as the Armed Forces Remembrance Day; and collaborating with government agencies, security institutions, and civil society to uphold the dignity and contributions of retired service personnel.

“The Legion also engages in security-related services, advocacy, and public enlightenment to enhance the visibility and relevance of veterans in national development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lauya said the newly appointed Chairman had condemned media reports in some dailies referring to her as one of the most powerful Non-commissioned ex-service personnel.

According to Lauya, Henry unequivocally dissociates herself from the said publication and wishes to make it categorically clear that leadership is not about grandstanding or media manipulation.

She assured that there is no concept of anyone being ‘most powerful’ under her stewardship, adding that they are a unified body representing the interests and welfare of all Nigerian military veterans, commissioned and non-commissioned alike.

“Ms Henry strongly condemns any attempt to create artificial hierarchies or caucuses within the veterans’ structure.

“The Nigerian Legion remains an institution built on unity, integrity, and service, not self-promotion or political positioning.

“She further urges the public, stakeholders, and the wider veterans’ community to disregard the article in its entirety.

“The Chairman emphasises her continued commitment to the welfare, dignity, and unity of all veterans and urges the media to refrain from peddling unverified claims or misrepresenting her office for ulterior motives.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Ms Grace Morenike Henry belongs to everyone, and to no one in particular. She serves all Nigerian veterans without bias or affiliation,” he said. (NAN)