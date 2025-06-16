Tinubu, Abbas, others push for overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture

President Bola Tinubu

…. rallies stakeholders for constitutional reforms to address security challenges.

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday called for a sweeping overhaul of Nigeria’s national security architecture. Emphasised the need for a multi-pronged approach to tackling Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

They called for a robust legal framework to enhance collaboration and intelligence sharing among security agencies.

Both leaders made these remarks during a one-day legislative dialogue on constitutional review and national security architecture, organised by the House Committee on Constitution Review in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, President Tinubu noted that it is time to align Nigeria’s security framework with present-day realities, warning that neither full centralisation nor outright fragmentation can sufficiently guarantee the nation’s safety.

“The growing calls for state police, the challenges of cybercrime and cybersecurity, and the urgent need for improved intelligence sharing demand a more adaptive and cooperative security architecture,” the president said.

He highlighted various threats, from terrorism in the Northeast and banditry in the Northwest to farmer-herder clashes in the Middle Belt and separatist agitations in the Southeast, as issues that transcend the capacity of any single agency.

According to him, the government’s integrated security strategy, characterised by intelligence fusion, joint task force operations, and synchronised offensives, has yielded significant results, including the dismantling of separatist cells in the Southeast and the disruption of criminal networks in the Northwest.

“These efforts have led to a reduction in high-profile kidnappings and improved responses to cross-border threats, demonstrating the effectiveness of a whole-of-government strategy,” he said.

The president also cited strides under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including the establishment of the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, the procurement of surveillance drones and mine-resistant vehicles, and the adoption of a community policing framework to foster public trust.

He further emphasised the importance of addressing Nigeria’s porous borders, advocating for constitutional clarity on federal and sub-national roles in frontier security.

Declaring the event open, Speaker Abbas described the dialogue as “timely and necessary”, noting that the complex and evolving security threats facing Nigeria demand a multidimensional and constitutionally backed response. He commended the House Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Deputy Speaker Kalu, for its dedication to delivering meaningful reform.

“The urgent need to review existing laws, close gaps, and enact new ones to reposition our security architecture cannot be overemphasised,” Abbas said. “This dialogue aims to deepen discussion on reforms such as the establishment of state police, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, and border security frameworks.”

Abbas further referenced legislative efforts already undertaken by the 10th House, including the National Dialogue on State Policing, workshops on comprehensive police reform, and engagements with regional partners on security sector governance.

Highlighting the significance of proposed legislation like House Bill 617, which seeks to establish state policing systems, Abbas said, “We must pass laws that reflect current realities. Our border security vulnerabilities, small arms proliferation, and lack of inter-agency synergy all demand urgent legislative action.”

Speaking also at the meeting, the Deputy Speaker of the House and Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional Review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, stressed the urgency of re-evaluating Nigeria’s security laws and institutional frameworks.

“This is the best time to recalibrate our National Security Act and our constitutional positions,” Kalu said, referencing the evolving global threats from conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and rising cybercrime.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, represented by Commissioner of Police (Legal), CP Ochogwu Ohiozowa, highlighted the limitations of centralised policing.

He said the current constitutional setup under Section 214 “makes clear the centralised character of policing in Nigeria”, but warned that operational centralisation without structural flexibility was undermining the police force’s effectiveness.

“Our national security landscape is growing increasingly complex,” the IGP said. “We are confronted with terrorism in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest, secessionist threats in the Southeast, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea. Yet, the 1999 Constitution does not provide clarity on inter-agency command structures, community policing frameworks, or intelligence sharing.”

While acknowledging the rising calls for state police, Egbetokun advised caution. “The Nigerian Police Force understands the rationale for state police, but Nigeria is not yet institutionally or politically prepared for such decentralisation,” he cautioned. Instead, he urged the National Assembly to strengthen the federal police system with more funding, autonomy, and sub-national support frameworks.

Delivering the speech of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, Major General Ibrahim Ali highlighted the gaps in Nigeria’s legal instruments in dealing with modern threats such as cyber warfare and asymmetric terrorism.

“Our current laws were not designed to support contemporary warfare realities,” Ali said. He called for the establishment of permanent court-martial tribunals across military divisions and a constitutional mandate for armed forces to detain and investigate suspects during internal security operations. “Operational ambiguities and undefined command structures are compromising mission effectiveness,” he added.

The Directorate of General Services and Student Services (DGDSS) underscored the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and technological investment.

“This summit is apt for fostering collaboration. “Intelligence is key in fighting terrorism and cyber threats, and we must ensure transparency and accountability in our security operations,” he said.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, described the constitution as “the bedrock of national unity and stability”. He emphasised that insecurity cannot be tackled solely with kinetic means but requires addressing root causes, building trust, and institutional inclusivity.

Ribadu, represented by the National Coordinator, National Centre for Anti-Counter Terrorism, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, emphasised that a responsive, inclusive, and forward-looking constitution is essential for fostering national unity and addressing the root causes of insecurity.

“Security and constitutional order are inseparable,” Ribadu stated. “This review must support governance decentralisation, improve accountability, and strengthen resilient institutions that can withstand internal and external threats.

“The Constitution must evolve to reflect the hopes and challenges of Nigerians. “Addressing grievances, protecting rights, and fostering trust between citizens and the state are all constitutional imperatives,” Ribadu said.

“As we deliberate today, let us remember that constitutional reform is not just about structure—it’s about the survival, stability, and sovereignty of our Republic,” he added.

He praised the initiative by the National Assembly as timely and inclusive, noting that national peace and security depend on building a constitution that reflects the aspirations of all Nigerians.

Also speaking, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa also called for urgent legal and constitutional reforms to address emerging threats like cyber warfare, hybrid threats, and insurgency.

He described the current legal framework as increasingly inadequate and highlighted operational ambiguities such as unclear command authority and detention procedures that hamper effectiveness during internal operations.

He proposed key reforms, including amending the Armed Forces Act and relevant constitutional provisions;

Establishing field and standing courts-martial in all military commands;

Constitutionally recognising court-martial as superior courts of record;

Empowering the military to investigate and detain suspects during internal operations;

Authorising the Nigerian Navy to collaborate with Customs and Immigration on inland waterways to combat piracy and smuggling;

Introducing a merit-based nomination process for the appointment of service chiefs.

He also advocated for legal provisions to enable court-martials to try individuals captured in acts of terrorism or insurrection under martial law conditions.

“Security is not just about military hardware; it’s about legal clarity, institutional strength, and public trust,” Gen. Musa concluded.

The summit also spotlighted Nigeria’s regional security dynamics, including threats in coastal regions and internal waterways. Speakers called for enhanced inter-agency cooperation among the Navy, Customs, and Immigration services.

The dialogue is aimed at consolidating stakeholder input and translating it into actionable legislative frameworks. Stakeholders expressed hope that this dialogue will move beyond communiqués into actual legislative reforms that will redefine Nigeria's security architecture.