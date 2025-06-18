Tinted Glass Permit: Police extend enforcement deadline amid public concern

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the extension of the enforcement grace period for the Tinted Glass Permit requirement to August 12, 2025.

This decision follows widespread feedback and concerns from members of the public regarding the recent reactivation of the digital application process for the permit. In a move underscoring its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and citizen-centered policing, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) emphasized that public voices have played a critical role in shaping ongoing reforms.

In a statement released Wednesday in Sokoto by the Sokoto Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Rufae, the extension is intended to provide additional time for refining and enhancing the application process. The goal, according to the NPF, is to ensure that the system unfairly disadvantages no citizen.

The Force is currently working to simplify both physical and online (contactless) application methods. Improvements include enhanced verification systems and streamlined procedures designed to reduce delays and eliminate unnecessary bottlenecks.

The public is reminded that the only official platform for applying for or renewing Tinted Glass Permits is www.possap.gov.ng. Citizens are also urged to report any incidents of unauthorized charges or extortion, whether during the application or biometric capture, through official channels, including the dedicated hotline: 0803 234 5167.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its dedication to public safety, digital innovation, and the continuous enhancement of service delivery. The Force thanked Nigerians for their cooperation and patience as these critical reforms were implemented.

Vanguard News