Through triumph, trials God has been my firm anchor at 60 – Sanwo-Olu

…as Oyebanji, Aiyedatiwa, Adeleke, Makinde, Hamzat, Obasa lead dignitaries to celebrate the birthday

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was praise and worship galore as Governors Abiodun Oyebanji, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ademola Adeleke, Seyi Makinde, of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo States, respectively, led dignitaries to celebrate Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at 60.

Other dignitaries included: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, ex-Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, ex-Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Otunba Femí Pedro.

Other dignitaries at the well-attended event were: Leaders of the Governor’s Advisory Council, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, traditional and religious leaders, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, members of the diplomatic corps, media executives, security agencies, market leaders, among others.

The event, tagged “Rhymes of worship with -Adura- Celebrating Babajide Sanwo-Olu at 60,” and attended by “Who’s Who” in the society, was held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guests were led in praise and worship songs by several notable gospel singers and artists, which lasted several hours..

In his remark, Sanwo-Olu expressed profound gratitude to the guests for making out time to grace the ocassion.

According to the apparent elated celebrant, Sanwo-Olu, “As I reflect on the past six decades, I am overwhelmed by the countless ways in which God has shown Himself faithful.

“Through seasons of triumph and trials, through moments of uncertainty, clarity, through highs and lows of public service and private life-God has been my firm anchor.

“He has covered me, guided me, equipped me and above all, He has kept me.

“I must also acknowledge the privilege of serving as the Governor of this extraordinary state. Lagos is not just a city -it is an idea, a pulse, a promise.

“Everyday, Iam reminded of tte sacred duty i hold in serving its people. I thank God for the opportunity, and i rededicate myself-even at 60-to the cause of building a Lagos that works for all.”

Performance artistes at the ocassion were: Pastor Kunle Ajayi, music director at the Redeemed Christians Church of Hod, RCCG, Funmi Sax Olu Joshua, kenny Blaq, Bidemi Olaoba, MFM Guitar Choir Citation, Gaise Baba, Dream Catchers Academy, among others and achored by the population Master of Ceremony, MC, Gbenga Adeyinka.