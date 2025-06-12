THISDAY Alumni celebrate Sam Amuka at 90, hails his enduring legacy in journalism

President Bola Tinubu confers nationa honour on Uncle Sam Amuka, Veteran journalist and Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers.

The THISDAY Alumni Association has extended its heartfelt congratulations and profound tribute to Mr. Sam Pemu Amuka, the esteemed Publisher and Chairman of Vanguard Media Limited, as he celebrates his 90th birthday. The association lauded Mr. Amuka’s remarkable resilience and immense contributions to the landscape of Nigerian journalism, acknowledging him as a true titan of the profession.

In a statement signed by Dr Tony Onyima, President of the THISDAY Alumni Association, Mr Amuka was described as a beacon of journalistic excellence and an inspiration to generations of media practitioners. “Uncle Sam, as he is fondly known, embodies the very spirit of perseverance and dedication,” Dr. Onyima stated. “His journey in journalism spans decades, marked by an unwavering commitment to truth, integrity, and the pursuit of impactful storytelling. At 90, his mind remains as sharp as ever, and his passion for the industry continues to burn brightly.”

Dr. Onyima further emphasised Mr. Amuka’s pivotal role in shaping the Nigerian media, particularly through establishing Vanguard Newspapers. “The founding of Vanguard Media Limited was a watershed moment in Nigerian journalism,” he noted. “Uncle Sam’s foresight, courage, and business acumen transformed the media landscape, providing a vital platform for diverse voices and incisive analysis. His contributions have not only enriched public discourse but have also served as a training ground for countless journalists who have gone on to achieve great things, including many of our alumni.”

The THISDAY Alumni Association highlighted Mr. Amuka’s resilience in navigating the often-challenging terrain of media ownership and practice in Nigeria. “Through various political climes and economic uncertainties, Uncle Sam has consistently demonstrated an unyielding spirit,” Dr. Onyima continued. “He has faced hurdles with grace and determination, emerging stronger and more impactful. This resilience is a testament to his character and his deep-seated belief in the power of a free and responsible press.”

The association also recognized Mr. Amuka’s mentorship and impact on individual journalists. “Many of us, directly or indirectly, have been beneficiaries of Uncle Sam’s wisdom and guidance,” Dr. Onyima said. “His quiet strength, his commitment to ethical journalism, and his genuine concern for the welfare of his staff have left an indelible mark on all who have had the privilege of working with or observing him. He is a true father figure in Nigerian journalism.”

The THISDAY Alumni Association concluded its tribute by wishing Mr Amuka continued good health, happiness, and many more years of invaluable contributions to the media industry. “As he marks this significant milestone, we join the entire nation in celebrating a living legend,” Dr. Onyima concluded. “Uncle Sam Amuka’s legacy is etched in the annals of Nigerian journalism, and his impact will continue to resonate for generations to come.”