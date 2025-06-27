‘This is how to lead’, Sowunmi praises Tinubu for reuniting Wike, Fubara

Segun Sowunmi during his visit with President Bola Tinubu.

Segun Sowunmi, a former spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has showered praise on President Bola Tinubu following his meeting with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike and Fubara met with President Tinubu on Thursday, following a prolonged political conflict that led to Fubara’s suspension and a declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

The meeting marked a breakthrough in reconciliation efforts, as photographs released after the talks showed the President, the suspended governor, and the minister smiling.

Reacting to the development, Sowunmi, who recently met the President, despite his political affinity with Tinubu’s political rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, hailed and thanked President Tinubu for resolving the Rivers crisis.

In a post on his X account, Sowunmi also thanked Fubara, Wike and Rivers elders for encouraging the intervention of President Tinubu in ending the crisis in their state.

He wrote, “This is how to lead! A leader must resolve issues, not make them worse. There is nothing wrong with studying Asiwaju @officialABAT. After all, we study leaders in other climes. It is a weakness and colonial mentality to think that one of our own cannot be learned. Mr. President, you do this one.

“Thank you Gov @SimFubaraKSC, thank you, Min @GovWike, thank you Speaker and his colleagues. Thank you reasonable elders who encouraged this. This has always been my position. The journey from home is the same distance as the journey away from home. Team Rivers is Back. Now let’s celebrate. Never again!!!!”