They are political IDPs – Tinubu slams coalition planners

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lashed out at those behind a proposed political coalition aimed at stopping his re-election bid in 2027, describing them as political ‘internally displaced persons’.

Tinubu made the remarks on Wednesday while commissioning legacy projects in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

The projects were executed by Governor Abdullahi Sule, whom the President praised for prioritising the welfare and prosperity of his people.

Commending the governor’s performance, Tinubu said: “Sule is doing well because a Bola Tinubu is doing well, too.”

He also applauded Sule’s prudent use of the state’s resources and pledged the federal government’s continued support for Nasarawa.

“I could see hard work coming from A.A Sule, who is determined to use the resources available to him for the benefit, stability, and prosperity of Nasarawa State,” Tinubu stated.

Addressing the reported coalition of opposition forces, which includes former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, Tinubu dismissed the alliance as an early and misguided political move.

“Those who have triggered the early politics in the perdition of coalition suddenly. Don’t pay them any attention; they are the political IDPs. Don’t give them a home; the hope is here,” the President said.

He made it clear that he would not be silent while opposition figures plot to unseat him:



“I’m not geared for what they tried to pull on me. Early political campaign but who is the politician who will keep quiet when the gangsters are forming a coalition to unseat themselves.”

Despite ongoing economic challenges, Tinubu maintained that his administration has made significant progress.

“We’ve cut the waste. I won’t say much on the economic dynamism that we’re facing, but the hope is here. From this moment on, you’ll have no regret,” he said.

He ended by reaffirming his support for Governor Sule and commending the First Lady of Nasarawa State for her contributions.