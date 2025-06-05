There’s nothing wrong if Fubara joins APC – Ijaw president

Fubara and President Tinubu

By Ayobami Okerinde

President of the Ijaw Nation, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, says Governor Siminalayi Fubara switching from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) should not be faulted if it helps resolve the lingering political crisis.

Okaba made the comment during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Thursday, following Fubara’s recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Lagos.

Reacting to reports that the governor could defect to the APC, Okaba said, “There’s nothing wrong about that.”

“At this point we must be realistic, and we must have an understanding of the Nigerian politics. We operate a ‘malutocracy’; we don’t have political parties anymore, but platforms for political contestations.

“What we have are just platforms put together from people to transmit or oscillate from one place to another. If we have state governors and former vice presidential candidates of parties just moving on, to the extent that one of the governors said, ”If you don’t move with me, I will sack you.

Okaba also referenced Fubara’s statement where he stated he will do anything to bring back peace to the state.

President Bola Tinubu had, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months.

He also appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas as the state’s administrator to oversee governance.