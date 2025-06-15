The Ojude Oba of many colours

Ojude Oba

Ijebu Ode, Ogun State came alive with rhythm and radiance as the iconic Ojude Oba took place in full blaze, transforming the historic town into a kaleidoscope of colour, culture, and high society. Held annually on the third day after Eid-al-Adha, the festival is a revered celebration in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. The cultural event was a dazzling display of glamour, with vibrant colors, stunning attire, and captivating performances.

A breathtaking fusion of heritage and spectacle, the festival is best known for its ‘Regberegbe’ parade where vibrant age-grade groups strut in perfectly synchronised, custom-tailored attires. Each group brought its own fashion statement, turning the streets into a runway. The event also featured thrilling horse displays, as royal families and warriors rode decorated horses in a show of prestige and historical pride.

Beyond the visual spectacle, the festival showcases rich Yoruba cultural performances, including traditional music, dance, and heartfelt tributes to the monarch. Many celebrities, even those with no Ijebu roots, now see the events as an avenue to make bold fashion statements and project their cultural heritages in vivid light at the cultural festival.

For the first time in a while, the 2025 Ojude Oba witnessed a diverse array of celebrities, even those with no Ijebu roots, like actor Lateeef Adedimeji, actor Ibrahim Chatta, Juju legend Ebenezer Obey, Fuji star, Sulaimon Alao and Shefiu Alao, who featured and performed at the event, showcasing the unity and diversity of the festival. The highlight of the event was the grand entrance of the Balogun Adesoye Dynasty, led by Osi Balogun Adegboyega Daud Adesoye, alongside Nollywood star Ibrahim Chatta. Their horse parade captivated the audience with a short but exhilarating display of pure cultural expression. Osi Balogun of Ijebuland, High Chief Adegboyega Adesoye led over 25 horse riders as they showcased their riding skills. Prior to their entrance, the streets of Ijebu-Ode buzzed with excitement as Chatta joined the procession of the esteemed Adesoye Dynasty.

When they made their entrance, they turned the heads of everyone in the stands and the VIP box, as the combined roar of the Adesoye family and Chatta filled the entire pavilion. Chatta recited the family’s panegyric in a deeply rooted Yoruba dialect while dignitaries watched and listened in admiration. Nigerian music star, Ololade Keshinro aka Lil Kesh, added a touch of celebrity flair to this year’s Ojude Oba celebration with his presence. He showed up in style, embracing the spirit of tradition and community.

The Keshinros are a prominent figure within the Ijebu horse riding circle. Balogun Kuku Dynasty stole the show with their young horse riders, dressed in their signature White and Red attire led by Ogbeni Oja, Dr. Kuku. This year’s Ojude Oba marks the 20th anniversary of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival. The company’s support for the cultural festival has not only made it a tourist destination but also helped put it in contention to be declared an international heritage event. The event, called an ‘Evening with Glo’, which preceded the Ojude-Oba, was a night of fun, splendid music, good cuisine and rib-cracking jokes from comedians Gbenga Adeyinka, Bash and performance by social media influencer, Kiekie. For more than two hours, the legendary Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi sang from his repertoire of music to which the audience which filled the Conference Hall venue to the brim, vibed and mimed. Globacom explained that the ‘Evening with Glo’ was organised to thank the Ijebu community for their support for the brand for 20 years of its sponsorship of Ojude Oba. Speaking on its choice of musicians for the event, Glo added that “the ageless icon and Juju music maestro, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, has contributed decades of good, sonorous and philosophical songs to our society. His songs are still as fresh and full of inspirational messages as they were yesterday”. On KWAM 1, the company disclosed: “For decades, King of Fuji, K1 De Ultimate, the Fuji master, has been a great part of the music firmament in Nigeria, with his unique brand of Fuji that has elicited huge interest”. Eminent sons and daughters of Ijebuland, including the Olori of Oba Awujale, Chief (Mrs.) Olukemi Adetona; the Coordinator of Ojude Oba Festival Planning Committee, Professor Fassy Yusuff, and member of the committee and Iyalode of Ijebuland, Chief Mrs. Bisi Osibogun, attended the event.