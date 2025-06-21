The Man, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F. O Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

“Great oaks,” it is often said, “grow from little acorns.” Though an age-old adage, it remains as true today as when it was first uttered.

In the life and journey of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor of Delta State, this wise saying finds vivid expression.

Born on June 19, 1963, to the family of Chief Samuel Oborevwori of Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori’s early education began at Alegbo Primary School, Effurun, where he completed his primary education in 1977.

He proceeded to Oghareki Grammar School, Oghareki, for his secondary education, and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, in 2004. In 2010, he obtained a Master’s degree in the same field from Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka.

Beyond his formal academic pursuits, Sheriff Oborevwori—who holds the distinction of being the longest-serving Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly—has undertaken advanced studies in various prestigious institutions, further preparing him for the demands of leadership.

His educational credentials include: Certificate in Top Executive Leadership Programme, Manchester Business School, UK. Certificate in Legislative Framework for Budget Management, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA. Certificate in Legislative Management and Leadership, International Law Institute, Washington D.C., USA. Certificate in Leading Inclusive Development, London School of Economics and Political Science, UK.Certificate in Advanced Leadership Programme, University of Cambridge, UK.

He is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (FICMC).

Widely regarded as an astute politician with a unique talent for grassroots mobilization, Sheriff Oborevwori’s political career spans both legislative and executive arms of government. He has also served at both the local and state levels of governance.

His public service journey includes: Councillor/Supervisory Councillor for Works, old Okpe Local Government Area (which then included present-day Udu and Uvwie LGAs), 1996. Special Assistant on Youth Development 2003–2006. Special Adviser to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan on Land Security, 2007–2010. State Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, 2009–2010. Senior Special Assistant on Security to the State Governor, 2012–2014.

Today, as Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori continues to demonstrate the leadership maturity, political savvy, and developmental focus that have defined his journey—a journey that began humbly but has grown into the towering oak of public service.

Yet, that is not all.

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori served as the member representing Okpe State Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) from 2015 to 2019. He was elected Speaker of the Sixth Assembly in 2017 and re-elected Speaker of the Seventh Assembly in 2019—becoming the first Deltan to serve as Speaker across two consecutive assemblies. He also held key national leadership positions as Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (2018–2020) and later as Deputy Chairman of the Conference (2020 until his election as Governor).

Associates describe Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as a deeply empathetic and perceptive leader—one whose love for people transcends status, faith, race, and culture. He is seen as a powerful embodiment of both continuity and change, a bridge builder with a familiar face and a refreshing new vision, clearly outlined in his administration’s MORE Agenda.

The MORE Agenda stands for: Meaningful Development; Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security.

Under Meaningful Development, the Governor is committed to economic growth, environmental sustainability, human capital development, and the delivery of critical infrastructure.

With Opportunities for All, his administration promotes inclusiveness, equity, and fairness, ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged in the development process.

Through Realistic Reforms, he is building on the solid foundation laid by the previous administration under Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is focused on improving governance, enhancing service delivery, and strengthening public sector efficiency. His priorities include boosting the capacity of the civil service, advancing data-driven planning, and fully automating the state’s accounting and human resource management systems.

On Enhanced Peace and Security, Governor Oborevwori is engaging key stakeholders to foster dialogue and unity, promoting cultural and inter-community exchanges, empowering youths through productive ventures to reduce restiveness, and encouraging cooperation among security agencies. He is also strengthening early warning systems to ensure timely and effective conflict resolution.

MORE Agenda: Envisaged Goals and Outcomes

In Africa, it is often said that no one tells a man’s story better than the man himself. In this spirit, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori declares: “With our vision and mission driven by the gearwheel of MORE, I will listen more, do more, and achieve more.” This commitment is clearly articulated in his manifesto.

Today, after two years of dedicated implementation, the MORE Agenda is delivering tangible results across key sectors. Its outcomes include: Increased job creation, Growth in capital inflow, Higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Expansion in the export of raw and processed agricultural products, Strengthening of the state’s economy, Enhanced living standards for Deltans and residents, Environmental rejuvenation and sustainability, Upgraded infrastructure across the state, Improved educational and healthcare systems and greater social stability, reflected in enhanced security of lives and property.

The MORE Agenda continues to chart a progressive and inclusive path for Delta State, positioning it as a model of sustainable development in Nigeria.

*Ahon is the Chief Press Secretary to the Delta State Governor