The implications of Israeli/Iran war

By Soni Daniel

THE bombing of Iranian nuclear sites by Israel started as a child’s play.

Indeed, the lethal bombs started dropping on Teheran sites just like a thief would attack a victim at night. But it was a calculative strike that had been hatched for years and months, and was only unleashed by Israel at the most appropriate opportunity.

Although it took the Iranian authorities by shock and surprise, they were nonetheless not expecting that kind of onslaught. Israel and Iran have never been at complete peace without some skirmishes even at the best of times. They are neighbours at war, to put it the way it is.

But the attack has far-reaching implications for the two middle-east nations and the region as a whole. Above all else, the conflict has the potential to disrupt peace and progress in the two nations and create a state of instability for as long as the war lasts. The current conflict between Israel and Iran has significant implications for the Middle East and the world.

Regional instability

Prolonged Conflict: The conflict may lead to a prolonged period of instability in the Middle East, with potential spillover effects into neighboring countries.

Proxy Wars: Iran’s support for proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas could lead to further escalation, drawing in other countries like Lebanon and Syria.

US involvement: The US may become increasingly involved, potentially leading to a broader regional conflict.

Economic Consequences

Oil Price Volatility: Attacks on oil infrastructure and shipping lanes could lead to significant price spikes, impacting global economic stability.

Global Trade Disruptions

The conflict may disrupt global trade, particularly in the Middle East, affecting supply chains and economic growth.

Regional Economic Impact: The conflict could have devastating economic effects on countries in the region, including Israel, Iran, and neighboring states.

Humanitarian Concerns

Civilian Casualties: The conflict has already resulted in civilian casualties, and further escalation could lead to a significant humanitarian crisis.

Refugee Crisis: A prolonged conflict could lead to a massive refugee crisis, straining regional and global resources.

Humanitarian Access: The conflict may limit humanitarian access to affected areas, exacerbating the crisis.

Diplomatic efforts

International Diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts by countries like Germany, France, and the UK may help to de-escalate the conflict and promote negotiations.

Nuclear Talks: The conflict has put a hold on nuclear talks between Iran and the US, which could have long-term implications for regional security.

Regional Alliances: The conflict may lead to shifts in regional alliances, potentially altering the balance of power in the Middle East. It is being feared that as the war rages on, it would force nations sympathetic to both sides to jump into the fray and lend their support, thereby increasing the potential to escalate it beyond immediate control. This would result in more deaths and destruction.

Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, said on Sunday that Israel would do all that is possible to stop Iran from possessing nuclear capability but was not keen on regime change. While thanking the U.S for its support, Sa’ar vowed that Israel was ready to take on the ‘head of the snake’ after dealing a deadly blow on its proxies-Hezbollah and Hamas, which the snake had been using to attack Israel.

Sa’ar said that Israel’s main objective was to stop Iran’s capability to run ballistic and nuclear programmes.

Nigeria’s former foreign Affairs Minister, Dr. Bolaji Akinyemi, has warned that the conflict has the potential to harm the Jewsish community inside Iran.

The diplomat also asked Nigeria to learn from the conflict as it prepares for the future.

A former U.S police officer and army veteran, Abiodun Ramon Oseni, who specialises in international security at Harvard University, says that it will be difficult for Israel to single-handedly eliminate Iran’s deep underground nuclear sites.

Oseni also said Iran made a fatal error by claiming it can acquire nuclear weapons within a week if they choose to do so without remembering that it is a signatory to the IAEA.

As the bombings between the two nations intensified on Sunday, the world continues to watch with serious concern and awe but with hope that at some point, common sense will prevail and the combatants will return to the negotiation table.