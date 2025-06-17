Tension in Abia as family, community oppose monarch’s burial without autopsy

By Henry Ojelu

Tension is rising in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State following concerns by family members and community stakeholders over an alleged plan to bury the late traditional ruler of Ntalakwu-Oboro, His Royal Highness Eze Samuel Ajiri, without conducting an autopsy or securing the full consent of his immediate family and traditional council.

A petition approved by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, last week had reignited controversy surrounding the circumstances of the monarch’s death and plans for his burial.

The petition by Mr Joseph Igwe , Head of Chambers, M. O. Ubani SAN & Co, on behalf of the monarch’s first son and heir apparent son, Prince Dike Ajiri, raised issues regarding the delay in the announcement of the monarch’s passing and the need for an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.

According to the petition dated June 9, 2025, Eze Ajiri reportedly died in September 2024 while residing with his second wife Chinwe Ajiri in Port Harcourt.

The petition however noted that family members were officially notified in January 2025, raising questions about the delay and surrounding details.

The petition further alleged that inconsistencies exist in documents relating to the monarch’s death, insisting that a death certificate dated December 2024 contradicts other records, including a mortuary tag reportedly indicating a September 2024 date.

The petition insisted that the inconsistencies justify a government-supervised autopsy to clarify the circumstances of death before any burial.

The petition also expressed concern about alleged attempts by the late monarch’s second wife to proceed with a burial ceremony in June 2025 despite pending investigations, and urges the police to intervene to avoid potential communal unrest.

“This is not just about tradition. It’s about the truth. We deserve to know how our father died. The community and family need closure,” the petition stated.

While declining to accuse any individual directly, the legal team called for the suspension of burial activities pending the outcome of investigations and autopsy.

The petition also urged the Nigeria Police to reaffirm the jurisdiction of Zone 9 Police Command in Umuahia over the case and to ensure due process is followed.

The Ikwuano Traditional Rulers Council has also reportedly expressed disapproval of any burial plans that do not involve traditional oversight or family participation.

A palace elder, who preferred anonymity, said: “Our customs must be respected, and due process must be followed. We cannot have the remains of a traditional ruler buried in secrecy or under controversy.”

The elder also cautioned security agencies and the public against participating in or facilitating any burial ceremony without broad consensus from the family and traditional council.