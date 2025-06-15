Tension grips border communities in Benue after herdsmen massacre

By Abel Daniel

There is palpable tension in Kadarko and other Tiv communities bordering the Benue communities where rampaging herdsmen allegedly slaughtered over two hundred men, women, children and internally displaced persons in Yeluwata, Guma local government Benue State.

Tiv residents in Kadarko and other communities in Nasarawa state bordering Yelwata have deserted their homes for fear of escalation of attack.

Some Tiv farmers who spoke to our reporter, Mr Mathias Tolum, said that the sound of guns on the night of the attack on Yelwata was like a war sound that set most neighbouring communities to flee their homes.

“I and my children slept in the bush because when the gunshot became terrifying and the news that our brothers in Yelwata had been slaughtered, we had no option but to take to our heels.

“Our people are under attack, and we don’t know why the Fulanis have resolved to this unending killing of even children and women?

“Is it that the government can no longer provide security for us any more, or the government has joined force with the Fulanis herdsmen to eliminate we farmers?” He queried.

“We are not safe in Nasarawa state because we are in constantly been attacked by Fulani herdsmen unprovoked”, Mathias lamented.

