Ten most iconic moments of Davido’s career

By Ayo Onikoyi

Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, has carved out a place as one of Africa’s most influential music stars. Since his explosive debut, the Nigerian-American artist has delivered countless chart-topping hits, international collaborations, and record-breaking achievements.

Ten of his most iconic moments include: Breakthrough with “Dami Duro” (2011); Release of Debut Album Omo Baba Olowo (2012); Winning the BET Award for Best International Act (2014); “If” and “Fall” – The Global Explosion (2017); Signing with Sony Music/RCA Records (2016).

Others include sold-Out London O2 Arena Show (2019); Release of A Good Time and A Better Time; Tragic Loss and Resilience (2022); Timeless Breaks Records (2023); and Performing at the FIFA World Cup Final (2022)

1. Breakthrough with “Dami Duro” (2011)

Davido burst onto the Nigerian music scene with the energetic single “Dami Duro,” a track that showcased his charisma, Afrobeat flair, and flair for catchy hooks. The song was an instant anthem across Nigeria and cemented his place as a rising star. At just 19, Davido proved he wasn’t just another industry hopeful—he was a force to be reckoned with.

2. Release of Debut Album Omo Baba Olowo (2012)

His debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, was a statement piece. Featuring hits like “Back When” and “Ekuro,” the album blended Afro-pop with hip-hop and R&B. It not only confirmed his versatility but also introduced a new generation of Nigerian artists influenced by global sound.

3. Winning the BET Award for Best International Act (2014)

Davido’s 2014 BET Award win for Best International Act: Africa was a major milestone. At a time when African music was just beginning to gain mainstream attention globally, his win was symbolic—a sign of the continent’s growing musical influence.

4. “If” and “Fall” – The Global Explosion (2017)

The release of “If” and “Fall” marked Davido’s true global breakout. “Fall,” in particular, was a viral hit, becoming the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history at the time. It even caught the attention of international celebrities like Rihanna and Alicia Keys. This moment catapulted Afrobeat into the global conversation, with Davido at the helm.

5. Signing with Sony Music/RCA Records (2016)

Davido’s deal with Sony Music and its affiliate RCA Records represented a significant leap for African artists looking to go global. While he later expressed creative frustration under the initial terms, the partnership opened up new markets and cemented his status as a crossover artist.

6. Sold-Out London O2 Arena Show (2019)

One of the ultimate validations of international stardom is a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena in London, and Davido achieved this in 2019. The 20,000-capacity venue was packed with fans from around the world, demonstrating his unmatched appeal and the global spread of Afrobeat.

7. Release of A Good Time and A Better Time

Davido’s sophomore and third albums—A Good Time (2019) and A Better Time (2020)—highlighted his ability to evolve. With features from Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Baby, these albums bridged African and Western music. A Good Time in particular became a fan favorite for its smooth production and joyful energy.

8. Tragic Loss and Resilience (2022)

In 2022, Davido suffered the unimaginable loss of his son, a moment of heartbreak that paused his career. His return in 2023 with the album Timeless wasn’t just a musical comeback—it was a moment of profound resilience and emotional depth. The project was critically acclaimed and further solidified his legacy.

9. Timeless Breaks Records (2023)

Davido’s Timeless broke multiple streaming records on platforms like Apple Music and Audiomack within days of release. It became one of the most streamed African albums of the year, with songs like “Unavailable” dominating both local and international charts. It was a definitive reminder that Davido wasn’t just back—he was better than ever.

10. Performing at the FIFA World Cup Final (2022)

Davido made history as the first Nigerian artist to perform at a FIFA World Cup final, held in Qatar. His appearance, alongside artists like Aisha and Trinidad Cardona, signaled how deeply African pop music had permeated the global entertainment space.

Conclusion

From local sensation to global icon, Davido’s journey is a testament to talent, determination, and cultural pride. Whether it’s setting streaming records, selling out arenas, or inspiring the next wave of African artists, his impact is undeniable. And as he continues to evolve, it’s clear that Davido’s most iconic moments may still lie ahead.