TCN to Tinubu, AGF: Expel illegal occupants from Osun LG Secretariats

President Bola Tinubu

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Transparency Centre Network (TCN) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to immediately enforce the Court of Appeal’s judgment nullifying the Osun State local government elections.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, TCN Executive Director, Comrade Ayuba Ahmed, described the continued occupation of local government secretariats in Osun by All Progressives Congress (APC) operatives as “executive lawlessness” and a direct affront to democratic principles.

“Obeying court orders is not optional—it is a constitutional duty,” Ahmed asserted, echoing the sentiments of legal luminary Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

TCN issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to enforce the ruling. The group warned that failure to comply would trigger a nationwide protest at the AGF’s office in Abuja.

In addition, the organization called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and international observers to intervene and ensure that the rule of law is upheld in Osun State.

“Democracy must win. The rule of law must prevail,” Ahmed emphasized.