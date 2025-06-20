Tariff adjustment will improve quality of service – NCC

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has assured Nigerians that the recent tariff adjustments approved for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are strategic measures aimed at improving service quality and ensuring long-term sustainability in the telecommunications sector.

Speaking in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Wada Maida—represented by the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha—said the new tariffs are helping to restore profitability to telecom operators who have been severely affected by foreign exchange challenges in recent years.

“About two years ago, some major operators were recording significant losses. Although revenues were increasing, heavy forex-related obligations wiped out much of the gains, which directly impacted service quality,” Dr. Maida explained.

“With the recent tariff review, operators are returning to profitability, enabling them to reinvest in network infrastructure. This will result in noticeable improvements in service quality and user experience nationwide.”

He further revealed that investment in the telecom sector is expected to grow significantly in 2025, exceeding levels recorded in the past two years.

On the tariff-setting process, Dr. Maida clarified that Nigeria’s liberalized telecom sector follows a transparent, data-driven approach. The Commission conducts detailed, cost-based studies before approving any new tariff structure.

“Operators must provide comprehensive cost breakdowns to justify proposed tariffs. This allows the Commission to ensure charges remain fair, cost-oriented, and in line with economic and technical realities,” he said.

While the tariff process does not involve direct consumer participation due to its technical nature, Dr. Maida emphasized that the NCC serves as a strong protector of consumer interests by rigorously vetting operator submissions.

Addressing broader industry challenges, the EVC highlighted issues such as fibre cuts, identity verification difficulties, infrastructure vandalism, high energy costs, and Rights of Way (RoW) constraints. He noted that the Commission is actively collaborating with stakeholders, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to secure telecom infrastructure and ensure the prosecution of vandals.

“We are committed to naming and shaming perpetrators and are working with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation to ensure that cases of infrastructure damage are fully prosecuted,” he stated.

Dr. Maida also reaffirmed the NCC’s alignment with the national framework on Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

“Telecom infrastructure is critical to national security and economic growth. Any individual or group found disrupting it will face the full weight of the law,” he warned.

The NCC reassured the public of its continued commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, particularly in providing accurate information on tariffs and industry standards.

“It is not the public’s responsibility to monitor operator pricing. That’s our mandate,” Dr. Maida concluded. “We remain open to collaboration and will continue to share reliable data on telecom tariffs and performance metrics.”

He called for continued support from the media and the public as the Commission intensifies efforts to enhance digital connectivity, consumer satisfaction, and service reliability across Nigeria.