Tanker explosions responsible for over 1,500 deaths in Nigeria – NEMA

…Partners with Kogi Agency on Disaster Management

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has raised the alarm over the high rate of fatalities resulting from tanker explosions across Nigeria, revealing that over 1,500 lives have been lost to such incidents in the last 15 years.

Speaking in Lokoja during a one-day public awareness programme on tanker explosions and fire disasters, organized by the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (KOSEMA), NEMA Deputy Director Zakari Abubakar emphasized the urgent need for preventive measures. He warned specifically against the dangerous practice of scooping fuel from fallen tankers, describing it as a deadly act that has “caused more damage than gain.”

“Today’s gathering is born out of NEMA’s determination, in collaboration with critical stakeholders, to strengthen Nigeria’s disaster management framework and promote a culture of preparedness and community resilience,” Abubakar said.

He noted that the sensitization programme is one of several initiatives by the agency to reduce Nigeria’s vulnerability to tanker-related accidents. “From January 2009 to October 2024, over 100 tanker accidents were recorded, resulting in more than 1,500 deaths,” he disclosed.

He cited tragic examples, including:

A tanker accident in Niger State that killed over 80 people and injured dozens more.

A January 2025 explosion in Agbor, Delta State, which claimed five lives.

A October 2024 incident in Jigawa State, where more than 150 people died following a massive tanker explosion.

Abubakar identified several causes of tanker-related disasters, including:

Poorly maintained roads

Mechanical failure, such as brake failure

Driver recklessness

On-street parking and overloading

Incompetent drivers

Locating fuel stations in residential areas

Dangerous practices like fuel scooping from accident scenes

He stressed the importance of proactive strategies. “This programme seeks to unravel the root causes of tanker explosions and highlight effective prevention, preparedness, and response mechanisms,” he said. “Fuel scooping must be condemned in the strongest terms—it poses a grave threat to life and public safety.”

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of KOSEMA, Mouktar Atimah, reaffirmed the Kogi State Government’s commitment to disaster preparedness and response.

“We have put machinery in place to ensure ongoing sensitization on fire disasters and tanker explosions,” he said. “The state has already mapped out high-risk areas and is working closely with local governments and communities to build awareness and capacity.”

Atimah added that KOSEMA has also launched a robust media engagement strategy to complement public sensitization efforts. “This marks the beginning of a new approach to disaster management in Kogi,” he said.

He encouraged participants at the event to engage actively in the technical session to gain insights on seamless interagency collaboration and improved service delivery in disaster management.