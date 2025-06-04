Swiss Chargé d’Affaires responds to petition on Nigerian’s death in Lausanne

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – The Swiss government has finally launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder of Nigerian citizen Mr. Michael Ekemezie in Lausanne, Switzerland, on May 25, 2025.

The probe follows a strongly worded petition submitted to the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria by human rights lawyer Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor Esq., representing the bereaved family of the deceased.

In the petition, Ejiofor demanded a full-scale investigation, a written apology, and adequate compensation for the family of Michael Ekemezie.

In response, a letter dated Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria and addressed to Barrister Ejiofor, confirmed that the competent prosecutor’s office has commenced an investigation into the death of the African man at a police station in Lausanne on May 25.

Titled “The Embassy of Switzerland acknowledges your letter dated May 30, 2025,” and signed by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Swiss Embassy in Abuja, Mr. Siamak Rouhani, the letter noted that the investigation’s results are still pending.

Mr. Rouhani explained, “In accordance with the principle of separation of powers and the protection of personal data, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not hold any information concerning ongoing cantonal proceedings and cannot interfere in them.”

He further stated, “The Ministry therefore has no information concerning the circumstances of this tragic incident. The deceased’s family and its agent, supported by the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Bern, can therefore interact directly with the competent cantonal authorities.”

Reacting to the letter on behalf of the Ekemezie family, Ejiofor said:

“While we acknowledge this official confirmation and the initiation of investigative proceedings, we remain deeply concerned about the lack of transparency and the continued silence surrounding the exact circumstances of Mr. Ekemezie’s death.”

He added, “A young Nigerian life was lost under suspicious and distressing conditions while in the custody of a country that prides itself as a global advocate of human rights, justice, and the rule of law. This is not just a legal matter, it is a human tragedy. A mother grieves. A family mourns. A nation watches with bated breath.”

Ejiofor reiterated the demand for a “thorough, transparent, and expedited investigation,” emphasizing that justice “must not be shielded behind bureaucratic procedures. It must not be delayed. And it must never be denied.”

He urged the Swiss government and relevant authorities to cooperate fully with the Nigerian government and the family’s legal representatives, stating, “Every diplomatic and legal channel must be pursued. The truth must be uncovered. Accountability must be served. Michael Ekemezie’s life mattered. His name must not fade. His story must not be buried.”

“To the Government of Switzerland: Your global standing as a guardian of human dignity, justice, and democratic values is now being tested. Let those values speak, not merely through words, but through decisive and transparent action,” Ejiofor concluded.

“To the international community: We call upon your conscience. Stand with us. Speak out. Demand accountability. Justice for Michael is justice for all.”