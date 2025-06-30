Swimming in Ancestral Waters: The Story of Adebola Opaleye and a Legacy  Written in Blood 

Proverbs are more than simply sayings in Yoruba culture; they serve as windows into our beliefs, history, and identity. One saying that profoundly impacted Adebola Opaleye’s life is “Omo eja lo ni bú,” which translates to “The child of a fish owns the sea.”

It speaks to something powerful: some gifts, passions, and callings are not accidental but are inherited, part of who you are at your core.

Adebola’s story is a vivid example of this truth.

Born into a family where storytelling and writing run like water through generations, he didn’t just find his place in the world of words; he was born into it, raised by it, and shaped by it.

His roots trace back to the historic Owu Kingdom in Abeokuta, a place steeped in culture and history, where the past still echoes through every story and tradition.’

A Legacy Etched in Words

Adebola’s grandfather, Rabiu Afolabi Opaleye, wasn’t just a respected writer but the heart behind Fekemo Brothers, a family-run business that grew from his deep love for creativity and storytelling.

Although Adebola never met his grandfather, Rabiu passed away before he was born, his presence is vividly felt through the diaries and writings he left behind, records penned up to the very day he died.

These writings give rich insight into how he lived, thought, and loved the craft of writing.

Adebola’s father, Ola, wasn’t a professional writer but nurtured his love for writing as a hobby. This subtle passion added another layer to the family’s tapestry of words, showing Adebola that writing is not just a career but a profoundly personal journey.

Growing up surrounded by these influences, Adebola found himself swimming naturally in a sea of stories, language, and culture.

Omo Eja Lo Ni Bú; Born to Belong

The saying “Omo eja lo ni bú” sums up Adebola’s journey quite well. His association with publishing and storytelling is a natural legacy, much like a fish that is a part of the sea.

His upbringing in Abeokuta, a place rich in history and culture, gave him a sense of identity that has influenced who he is.

His homeland’s stories, traditions, and values created a foundation he carries proudly, inspiring his work and vision.

Carrying the Torch Forward Today, Adebola is the publisher of Dkmngr, a platform dedicated to amplifying voices, culture, and creative thought.

Though he walks a modern path, his work remains deeply rooted in his grandfather’s legacy and his father’s quiet inspiration.

His role is both an honor and a responsibility to preserve the heritage of storytelling while opening doors for new, authentic voices.

Why Heritage Matters

According to Adebola’s story, our ancestry is vital. The proverb “Omo eja lo ni bú” reminds us that purpose and belonging usually come from the legacy of our ancestors in a culture where identity is sometimes fragmented or uncertain.

His life proves the strength of inheritance, not as a constraint but as a source of power, potential, and individuality that propels us forward.

Personal Reflections:

An Interview with Adebola Opaleye To add a personal touch to this story, here are some questions and answers from Adebola himself, offering insight into his journey:

What does the proverb “Omo eja lo ni bú” mean to you personally? How do you see it reflected in your life and career?

Adebola: To me, “Omo eja lo ni bú” means some things are simply in your blood, your talents, passions, and your very purpose. I didn’t choose to love storytelling; I was born into it. Like a fish belongs to the sea, I belong to the world of writing and publishing. It feels like home, and it drives everything I do.

Can you tell us about your earliest memories of storytelling or writing in your family? How did your grandfather and father influence your relationship with words?

Adebola: Although my grandfather Rabiu died before I was born, I have always felt his presence through his writings and diaries. Written up to the day of his death, his journals offer insight into his life, thoughts, and passion for writing. With those records as a child, I felt a deep connection to him and his love. Writing is personal and significant regardless of one’s career, as demonstrated by my father, Ola, who liked writing as a hobby but wasn’t a professional writer.

Growing up in Abeokuta, how did the culture and history of the place shape your identity as a writer and publisher?

Adebola: Abeokuta is rich with stories of people, history, and tradition. Growing up there, you learn that every story matters, especially those that

connect us to our roots. That cultural richness gave me a foundation that shapes my work today and drives my commitment to authentic storytelling.

What family stories or lessons from your grandfather Rabiu still inspire you?

Adebola: Even though I never met him, his diaries reveal a man who believed deeply in honesty, integrity, and the power of the written word. His commitment to truth and cultural preservation is a constant source of inspiration. I strive to honor that same spirit in my work.

Your father writes as a hobby; how did his passion affect you?

Adebola: My father’s quiet love for writing showed me that creativity isn’t just about a profession; it’s a way of living. His example allowed me to explore writing on my terms and made me realize that passion fuels creativity, not job titles.

How do you balance honoring your family’s legacy while finding your voice?

Adebola: It’s about respect and discovery. I hold dear the values and passion passed down to me by my grandfather and father, but I also seek out my own stories and ways of telling them. Publishing today means creating space for new voices, those who carry the same spirit even if their paths differ.

What motivated you to become the publisher of Dkmngr, and how does this role connect with your heritage?

Adebola: I wanted a platform that champions culture, creativity, and critical conversations, a space that honors my roots but speaks to the present. Being a publisher at Dkmngr lets me amplify voices that respect heritage while pushing new boundaries. It’s a modern way to keep the storytelling legacy alive.

What advice would you give to young creatives from families with strong legacies?

Adebola: Embrace your heritage, but don’t let it confine you. Use it as your foundation, not your limit. Honor what’s been passed down, but be bold enough to find your voice. Legacy is a gift; make it your own.

How do you see the future of storytelling in Nigeria and beyond?

Adebola: Storytelling is now more accessible and diverse, thanks to digital platforms. Nigerian stories are getting global attention. The challenge will be to maintain authenticity while expanding the audience. I’m hopeful storytellers will stay true to culture and truth even as they innovate.

If you could pass one message about writing and heritage to future generations of your family, what would it be?

Adebola: Never forget where you come from. Your heritage is your anchor and your compass. Writing isn’t just words on a page; it’s memory, culture, and voice. Carry that responsibility with pride, and write for those who come after you.

Adebola Opaleye’s journey is a living testament to the Yoruba saying, “Omo eja lo ni bú.” He swims naturally in the waters his ancestors charted, carrying their stories forward while shaping new ones. His life and work remind us that some gifts aren’t chosen; they’re inherited, lived, and honored. And in that inheritance lies both power and purpose.