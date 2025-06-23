Suspected robbers stab IBB University student to death

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna



Suspected armed robbers have killed a 200 level student of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai, (IBBUL), Niger State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the deceased, simply called Jafar, was stabbed in the neck in his off-campus house around 3 am yesterday by the suspects.

An alarm was immediately raised by residents which attracted Police to the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspects but the robbers had fled before their arrival.

The student was rushed to the Lapai General Hospital immediately but confirmed dead on arrival.

This led to students of the university embarking on protest in the town against the incident but the swift intervention of the police brought the situation under control.

The state Police command, through its Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident.

In a statement, the PPRO said, “Armed robbers have attacked a student lodge at Ndakitabu area of Lapai, in Lapai local government area of Niger State on Monday, 23rd June 2025, at about 3am, stabbed 200 level student, Jafar on the neck and he was rushed to Lapai General Hospital by the Police operatives in the area for medical attention but was confirmed dead just as the suspected robbers had escaped.

“As a result of this, some students barricaded Agaie-Lapai road, protesting against this incident

but tactical teams of the Niger State Police Command were immediately dispatched to the area to ensure that normalcy was restored while the Commissioner of Police directed that the perpetrators of the heinous crime must be arrested and brought to book.”