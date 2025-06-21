Suspected Ritual killing: Cultist confesses to murder of 6-year-old boy in Bayelsa

•As Police probe alleged N1m payment for human sacrifice

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 24-year-old, Godspower Ebisimiagh, popularly known as Bobby, over the gruesome murder of a six-year-old boy identified as Muhammadu Bilah. The deceased, an indigene of Nasarawa State was allegedly lured and killed last Tuesday at the Aretalin area of Ovom, Yenagoa Local Government Area.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspect is a member of the Greenlanders cult group, a notorious gang linked to violent crimes and ritual activities. Preliminary findings suggest that Bobby may have been contracted to procure a child for a suspected ritual killing involving charm for protection.

While confirming the incident, the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu, said an autopsy has been ordered on the body of the deceased to determine the actual cause of death and to verify claims that the victim may have been poisoned.

In a confession made while in police custody, the suspect admitted to being under the influence of hard drugs, specifically ‘ice’ when he committed the act.

“On that fateful day, I took ice. While eating with the boy, I suddenly stood up and smashed him on the floor,” recalled Bobby, whose head was wrapped in blood stained bandage due to injuries sustained during a failed lynching attempt by an irate mob before his rescue by the police.

However, his statement was contradicted by a senior police officer who noted that the boy’s corpse bore no visible injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.

“If he indeed smashed the boy on the floor, why are there no signs of injury on the body?” the officer queried, raising further suspicion that the child might have been poisoned.

The suspect, however, denied allegations that he was paid N1 million to carry out the murder. “I was not paid to bring the boy for ritual,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Francis Idu said the suspect’s media interaction was allowed to dispel public rumours of a cover-up or claims that the suspect had died in custody.

“We are determined to ensure full transparency and will leave no stone unturned in our investigations,” he said.

Idu further assured advocacy groups, including the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and various gender rights organisations, that the command is committed to pursuing justice and ensuring accountability in the case.