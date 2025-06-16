Police arrest suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker

US law enforcement officials in Minnesota said the suspected killer of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband was taken into custody without force on Sunday, after a two-day manhunt.

Vance Boelter, 57, was arrested on Sunday following a two-day manhunt in the Midwestern state, law enforcement officials said.

“There was no use of force by any member of law enforcement that was out there, and the suspect was taken into custody without an use of force,” Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Geiger told a press conference.

Recall Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi decried the incident as “horrific violence” and said the perpetrators would be prosecuted to “the fullest extent of the law.”

State representative Melissa Hortman — the former speaker — and her husband Mark were killed at their home near Minneapolis, Governor Tim Walz told a press conference.

State senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were shot and wounded, the governor said, his voice breaking with emotion. He said officials remained “cautiously optimistic” they would recover.

“This was an act of targeted political violence,” Walz told reporters.

“Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy. We don’t settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint.”

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Hoffman and his wife were shot first, and as police investigated, Hortman and her husband were shot about 90 minutes later.

The suspected gunman was able to escape during an exchange of gunfire with officers near Hortman’s residence, Evans told reporters.