Suspected employment fraudster hands self to EFCC

A suspected employment fraudster, Idris Adamu, on Monday handed himself over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Gombe State over alleged impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Oyewale explained that there was a mild drama at the EFCC Gombe Zonal Directorate when the middle-aged man walked into the office premises and reported himself over the alleged offences.

He said that the self-confessed suspect cited the fear of the EFCC for his action.

“The suspect, Idris Adamu, walked into the office of the EFCC at about 1300 hrs and requested to see the Acting Zonal Director, Deputy Commander of the EFCC (DCE), Sa’ad Hanafi Sa’ad.

“He said he wanted to confess some hidden truths about the crimes he had committed in the past,“ he said.

According to him, while at the director’s office, the suspect said, ” I came to repent of my sins and to confess to the EFCC.

“In the past, I have obtained the aggregate sum of N9 million through my bank account from different individuals in the guise of offering them employment opportunities in Federal Government agencies, which was false.

“I have changed, but I am afraid of the EFCC,“ he quoted the suspect as saying.

Oyewale said the acting zonal director, after listening to his confession, thanked him for speaking to the EFCC.

According to him, Sa’ad therefore directed that the self-confessed suspect be taken to the investigation department for a thorough investigation of the case. (NAN)