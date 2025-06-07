Supreme Court mourns as Ex-CJN, Uwais dies six days to 89th birthday

Justice Muhammadu Uwais

•Tinubu, Buhari, Kekere-Ekun, Odinkalu, others pay tributes

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri & Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais, has died at the age of 88 even as President Bola Tinubu; his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari; the incumbent Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu and others have paid glowing tributes to him.

Uwais, who is the second longest-serving CJN after the first Indigenous Chief Justice, Adetokunbo Ademola, died, six days to his birthday. Sources close to his family disclosed that he died in the early hours of Friday, in Abuja.

Justice Uwais served as the 9th CJN, from 1995 till 2006, when he bowed out of active judicial service upon clocking the 70 years mandatory retirement age. He was elevated to the apex court bench in 1979 by the then military Head of State, General Olusegun Obasanjo. Remarkably, he also retired under Obasanjo’s civilian administration after he had spent 27 years as a Justice of the apex court and 11 years as the CJN. He holds the record as the longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court which he joined its bench at the age of 43.

Justice Uwais served under five military regimes and two civilian administrations. Following his retirement, he was appointed to chair a Presidential Electoral Reform Committee that was inaugurated by late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. The panel, in a report it submitted on December 11, 2008, made landmark recommendations that included overhauling the country’s flawed electoral system. The recommendations contained in what would later be referred to as “the Uwais-panel report,” equally included the establishment of commissions to deal with Electoral Offences, Constituency Delimitation and Political Parties Registration and Regulation.

One of the avant-garde ideas the Uwais Panel introduced was the suggestion that managers of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should not be appointed by the President. Rather, the panel argued that for there to be transparency and true independence for the electoral body, the National Judicial Council, NJC, should be vested with the responsibility of shortlisting and forwarding names of members of the society with proven integrity, to the National Assembly, for selection and approval. The president’s only role would be to swear in whoever is appointed. Also, the Commission was to enjoy financial autonomy.

However, the recommendation was rejected by ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, on March 9, 2009, which insisted that the power to appoint the Chairman and board members of INEC should remain with the president. Since then, there have been calls for a full implementation of the recommendations of the Justice Uwais-panel report.

Instrumental in the establishment of the National Judicial Council —Supreme Court

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, in a statement that was signed by its Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Akande Festus, said the late CJN left behind, a formidable legacy of judicial excellence and integrity. It noted that he had during his tenure as the CJN, championed judicial reforms aimed at improving the administration of justice in Nigeria.

“He was instrumental in the establishment of the National Judicial Council, which plays a critical role in maintaining the independence and integrity of the judiciary. Justice Uwais was also dedicated to advancing legal education and was a mentor to many young lawyers and judges. We honour his tireless dedication to the rule of law and the improvement of the Nigerian judiciary; values for which he will always be remembered. Hon. Justice Uwais’s professional achievements and unwavering commitment to justice have had a lasting impact on Nigeria’s legal landscape,” the statement further read.

A phenomenal jurist —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu in his tribute described late Uwais as a colossus and a phenomenal jurst who served Nigeria with honour, courage and exceptional integrity. According to Tinubu, “Many remarkable highpoints hallmarked Justice Uwais’ illustrious career on the bench. He superintended the Judiciary at a challenging time in our history with tact, patience, and a sense of duty. This stabilising role helped usher in the current democratic dispensation, which he had the distinct honour of ushering in as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, who swore in the elected president on May 29, 1999. In retirement, the Federal Government called upon Justice Uwais to head a panel to investigate the conduct of our elections. Given his pedigree and personal integrity, he was the right person for that onerous assignment. Not surprisingly, Justice Uwais led the panel to produce a critical report that contained a detailed prognosis of our electoral system.”

Towering figure in Nigeria’s judicial history — CJN, Kekere-Ekun

In her tribute, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, described late Justice Mohammed Uwais as a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history. In a statement she personally signed, she said, “Justice Uwais was a towering figure in Nigeria’s legal and judicial history-an erudite jurist, visionary reformer, and statesman whose contributions to the development of constitutional law, judicial independence, and democratic governance will forever remain etched in the annals of our national life. Justice Uwais distinguished himself by his unwavering commitment to justice, courage in the defence of the rule of law, and the clarity and scholarship of his judgments. His post-retirement service, including chairing the Electoral Reform Committee, further affirmed his deep love for country and passion for institutional integrity. The life and legacy of Justice Mohammed Lawal Uwais will continue to inspire generations of judges, lawyers, and public servants. He was, indeed, a beacon of principle and a guardian of judicial honour”.

Brought justice closer to the people-—Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari a statement by his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu said late Justice Uwais “had a distinguished career as a lawyer and a judge and as the head of the nation’s judiciary, he made notable contributions in bringing justice closer to the people. He was admired for his compassion and justice. He made important contributions towards making Nigeria’s democratic fabric stronger. He will always be remembered by countless people for his emphasis on a meticulous approach to law as a judge and a member of the Council of States”.

Judiciary under him was voted Man Of The Year in 2006 -Odinkalu

Also paying tributes to late Justice Uwais, Professor Chidi Odinkalu, a human rights advocate and former National Human Rights boss said “under him, Nigerians voted the judiciary as the Man Of The Year in 2006. He was my birthday mate and a personal mentor. I mourn the passing of a truly good man”.