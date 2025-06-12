Super Falcons retain 36th spot in latest FIFA ranking

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have held firm at 36th place in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking, according to the update published on Thursday on FIFA’s official website.

Despite no major international competitions in the past month, Nigeria remains the highest-ranked women’s team in Africa, maintaining their top continental status.

Earlier in June, the Super Falcons recorded a 2–0 victory in a friendly match against Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

The win further highlighted the team’s consistent form under head coach Justine Madugu.

Globally, the United States continues to lead the ranking.

FIFA is scheduled to release the next edition of the Women’s World Ranking on August 7, 2025.

Vanguard News