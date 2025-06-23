Super Falcons hold Portugal to 0–0 draw in friendly ahead WAFCON

Nigeria’s Super Falcons battled Portugal to a gritty 0-0 draw in an entertaining international friendly at the Estadio José Gomes in Lisbon on Monday night.

Both teams started cautiously, cancelling each other out in a tightly contested opening phase. However, the tempo increased after the half-hour mark, with Portugal creating chances that were superbly denied by Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who stood firm with two fine saves to keep the hosts scoreless.

The Super Falcons also threatened at the other end, with Francisca Ordega and Rasheedat Ajibade causing problems for the Portuguese backline through their pace and movement. Rinsola Babajide nearly put Nigeria ahead before halftime but couldn’t finish from a promising position.

Just minutes after the restart, Nigeria came close to breaking the deadlock when Everton’s Toni Payne failed to capitalise on a gilt-edged chance. Set up by Ajibade, the winger fired wide from inside the box.

Portugal responded with a sustained period of pressure, but Nnadozie once again came to the rescue with a key save to maintain parity.

Head coach Justin Madugu made a trio of substitutions around the hour mark, introducing Ifeoma Onumonu, Ashleigh Plumptre, and Halimat Ayinde to inject fresh energy into the side.

Nigeria pushed for a late winner, with Ordega striking the post in the 80th minute and Onumonu narrowly missing from close range following another dangerous cross from Ordega.

The Super Falcons will now shift focus to their next friendly clash against regional rivals, Ghana’s Black Queens, on Friday.

Vanguard News