Student arrested in Israel on suspicion of spying for Iran

A student has been arrested in Israel on suspicion of spying for Iran.

The 22-year-old is alleged to have committed security offences and carried out tasks on behalf of Iranian agents, according to a joint statement issued Thursday by the Shin Bet domestic security service and the police.

The young man, who studies information systems at Ben Gurion University in Beersheba, is from the Arab village of Deir al-Asad in northern Israel.

He was arrested in June and will be formally charged, the statement said.

It remains unclear whether the arrest occurred before or during the recent 12-day conflict with Iran.

Authorities say the student had been in contact with an Iranian agent for several months. In exchange for payment, he allegedly carried out “security-related acts” under the agent’s instructions.

These included an attempt to injure a person, scattering nails on a main road in Beersheba, and inciting divisive social discourse.

He reportedly claimed his actions were motivated by solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In recent years, Israel has seen a number of arrests involving suspected espionage for Iran. (dpa/NAN)