Strike looms at National Hospital in Abuja as NMA issues ultimatum

By Sola Ogundipe

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) branch, has issued a 14-day warning strike notice to the management of the National Hospital, Abuja, over the dismissal of three medical consultants.

The resolution to embark on strike was reached at the association’s Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) held on June 11 at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja.

Communicating the strike notice in a letter to the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, the NMA FCT described the dismissal of the doctors as “selective victimisation” and “scape goating” called for their immediate reinstatement even as it accused the hospital management of failing to justify the termination of the doctors reportedly casualised as Locum consultants for three years without any justifiable reason, alongside 27 others in similar roles.

The letter, entitled “Notice of 14 days strike ultimatum for vehemently refusing to reinstate our disengaged members”, and jointly signed by Dr. Ayogu Emeka and Dr. Usman Hafiz, Chairman and Assistant Secretary of the NMA FCT, respectively, explained that efforts to resolve the matter through high-level advocacy, including visits led by the National President of the NMA, Dr. Bala M. Audu, and senior officials of the FCT chapter, had failed to resolve the dispute.

The NMA FCT expressed concern that the disengagement comes amid worsening brain drain in the healthcare sector, compounding already strained resources and increasing the risk of mental health challenges and financial insecurity among remaining personnel.

According to the statement, doctors stationed at the National Hospital, Abuja, will commence a strike from June 15 to 29, pending a total and indefinite strike from June 30, with the entire NMA FCT membership set to join after seven days if the sacked doctors are not reinstated within the timeframe.

The letter reads in parts: “Following our Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) held on 11th June 2025 at the VIP Hall of Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, it has become imperative to formally communicate the position and decision of the Supreme congress of NMA FCT Branch regarding the disengagement of our members who were casualized as Locum consultants for 3 years without any justifiable reason from the management of National Hospital Abuja.

“The Congress of the NMA FCT branch frowns at this sad development after extensively deliberating on the matter at our OGM, where members consider the action by NHA management as selective victimisation and scapegoating of three medical doctors (consultants) out of the 30 in the same category.

“Sir, recall the NMA FCT made numerous entreaties and embarked on advocacy visits to the management of your hospital, appealing to it to reverse the sad and ill-treatment meted out to our members all in a bid to ensure harmonious working relationship and to forestall disruption of healthcare services to the good people of FCT and beyond.

“These included advocacy visits by the President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr. Bala M. Audu, a high-level advocacy visit led by the Chairman of NMA FCT, and a high-level advocacy committee whose membership includes very senior doctors of enviable and reputable characters, so you reconsider and reinstate the affected members.

“Despite all the peaceful approaches by the association, there has been no positive response or action taken to address this crucial issue.

“Among other reasons advanced by the various stakeholders that met with your management on this matter was the mass migration of Nigerian medical professionals abroad, which has further strained our healthcare system, leading to critical shortages and increased workloads for those remaining.

“The disengagement of our members exacerbates these issues, contributing to deteriorating mental health and economic hardship among doctors. The stress of understaffing, coupled with the fear of unjust termination, has led to anxiety, reduced productivity, and financial insecurity among members.

“It is with deep regret that we inform you that having exhausted all peaceful means without any positive result, the association is left with no other option but to initiate a two-week strike action notice starting from 15th of June, 2025 to mid-night of 29th of June 2025, following which members at the National Hospital Abuja will proceed on a total and indefinite strike action from the 30th of June, 2025, and if those members are not reinstated after seven days of commencing the strike in National Hospital Abuja, the entire membership of the NMA FCT branch will join them in a total and indefinite strike.

“We believe that this action is necessary to uphold the rights and welfare of our members, to ensure social justice in a nation where no one is oppressed, and to ensure a good working environment essential for the delivery of quality healthcare services.

“We urge the hospital management to treat this matter with the utmost urgency and seriousness it deserves to avoid disruption of services that will adversely affect patients and the health sector of FCT at large.

“We look forward to seizing this opportunity to amicably resolve this matter satisfactorily within the stipulated time frame,” the letter stated.