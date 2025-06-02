Strike: JUSUN members lock out judges, lawyers, litigants in federal courts in Ibadan

Judges, lawyers and litigants at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal and National Industrial Court in Ibadan, on Monday, were locked out by protesting members of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The national leadership of JUSUN had directed its members in the federal courts to embark on a strike on Monday over unpaid 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increment, minimum wage and wage award.

A JUSUN official at the National Industrial Court, who craved anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that their salary was no longer enough as a result of current economic situation in the country.

He said that the workers were seriously suffering while judges in the courts did not see them as part of them.

According to the official, several steps taken to ensure their demands are met have been unsuccessful.

The JUSUN representative said that no fewer than 10 members of staff of the National Industrial Court nationwide had died from February 2025 till date.

“The suffering is too much and we are not asking for too much,” he said.

Also speaking, a JUSUN official at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, Mr Atanda Babatunde, said the strike was embarked on in compliance with the directive of the national leadership of JUSUN.

Babatunde said that the strike would continue untill their demands were met.

A lawyer, Mr Ismail Saka, who was at the Court of Appeal, Ibadan, expressed his disappointed over the strike.

Saka said that he had been notified of his case coming up today and was surprised to have been locked out due to JUSUN strike.

He said that one of his clients came from Sango-Ota, Ogun State, for the case, risking his life and wasting time and resources.

He said that it was the right of JUSUN to embark on strike due to their entitlement while everyone was aware of the current economic reality in Nigeria.

‘I urge the federal government to be compassionate and pay them their demands, which will make them live comfortable lives and not to be corrupted.

Also, Mr Wale Oyegoke, who had a case at the Federal High Court in Ibadan, said he was angry that his case did not hold as a result of JUSUN strike.

Oyegoke said that the Federal Government must treat the judiciary workers well, being a sensitive area.

He said that the cost of living in Nigeria was already high while government was getting enough money due to subsidy removal.

“The cost of transportation is very high, and if care is not taken, these staff will spend all their earnings on transportation.

“I, as a person, spend N60,000 weekly on transportation.

“Leaving home today, I thought my case would go on, but I am dsappointed that cases are not going on due to the strike.,” he said.

A litigant, Mr Seye Olawale, who came from Lagos State, said that he was seriously pained risking his life on the bad road and wasting time and resources to come to Ibadan.