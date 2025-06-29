‘Stop distracting Tinubu over 2027 elections’, APC chieftain tells politicians

President Bola Tinubu

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, has called on politicians to allow President Bola Tinubu to concentrate on governance rather than dragging him into the 2027 presidential race.



Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said this while speaking with reporters on Sunday in Osogbo.



The APC chieftain said that rather than distracting the President, politicians should allow him to concentrate on addressing pressing national issues.



Oyintiloye said it was worrisome that politicians were discussing who would get what ahead of the 2027 elections, while the President was busy dealing with various challenges confronting the country.

The APC chieftain, who noted that the present administration had been in office for just two years, said that the 2027 elections should not be at the forefront at the moment.

He said that politicians should allow the President to concentrate on delivering good governance, which he had been doing over the last couple of months.

“Some people are already jostling to be Vice President.

“The President is facing serious tasks to keep the economy healthy, defeat the evil of insurgency, and fix critical infrastructures that are not being supported anymore.

“The noise-making of these political opportunists, hell-bent on causing distractions, is capable of slowing down progress.

“It is becoming nauseating, to say the least.

“The 2027 election is still over a year and a half away, and yet those chasing positions won’t allow the President to work.

“There are many pressing national matters that the President is attending to at the moment.

“Distracting him with who gets what ahead of 2027 and even 2031 elections is absurd and uncalled for,” he stated.

According to him, what the President needs at this point is our collective support, prayers, and solidarity, and not unnecessary clamour for a power struggle ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We all know that when he assumed office in 2023, he inherited a troubled economy with a ballooning debt profile, a volatile naira, unsustainable fuel subsidy spending, insecurity, among others.

“As the President is working hard to address all these issues, let’s allow him to concentrate,” he said.

Oyintiloye said that through his technocratic background, the President, halfway through his administration, had rekindled a ray of hope that many Nigerians seemed to have given up on.