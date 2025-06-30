Stop demarketing our party, Damagum cautions PDP members

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

ABUJA – Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Umar Damagum, has warned party members against actions that could damage the party’s unity, credibility, and public image, urging them to place collective interest above personal grievances.

Damagum gave the warning on Monday during the opening session of the party’s 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja. The meeting was attended by PDP governors, National Working Committee (NWC) members, and other key stakeholders.

In a strongly worded address, Damagum emphasized the need for party discipline and loyalty, especially in the face of internal divisions and growing political pressure.

“If you truly love this party, now is the time to channel your energy into promoting its strengths and values rather than undermining it — unless you are among those contracted to destroy our party. Let me be clear: enough is enough,” he said.

Addressing recent internal tensions, Damagum said the matter had been thoroughly considered and a difficult decision reached. Though he did not provide specific details, he assured members that the issue would be addressed publicly at the appropriate time.

“The issue that recently caused tension and division within our ranks has been thoroughly discussed, and a decision has been reached. It was a painful one. I will not delve into details now, but we will speak further when the time is right,” he stated.

He also dismissed speculation that the gathering was merely an extended caucus, stressing that it was a constitutionally mandated NEC meeting convened to ensure compliance with party regulations.

“This is our NEC, and we are focusing on one key agenda item to maintain regulatory compliance and avoid complications,” he said.

Damagum cautioned members against public actions that could tarnish the party’s image and warned of attempts by external actors to sow discord.

“I urge party faithful to refrain from arbitrarily demarketing our party. Our strength lies in our ability to resolve issues internally,” he added.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to transparency and unity, promising that the outcome of the NEC meeting would be communicated through a media briefing.